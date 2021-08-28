BULLARD — The Brownsboro Bearettes scored a 3-2 win over the Bullard Lady Panthers on Friday in a non-district volleyball match.
The Bearettes won 25-19, 17-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-9.
Leading the way for the 10-3 Bearettes were: Allie Cooper (27 kills, 18 digs, 14 points, 1 block), Rilee Rinehart (40 assists, 9 points), Khayla Garrett (9 points, 6 kills, 4 digs), Tiykeah McKenzie (8 points, 2 kills), Lindsey Bersano (30 digs, 9 points) and Madison Hernandez (30 digs).
Harmony 3, New Diana 0
HARMONY — The Harmony Lady Eagles scored a 3-0 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Friday.
Harmony won 25-23, 25-20, 25-11.
Leaders for Harmony were: Jenci Seahorn (20 kills, 11 digs, 5 blocks, 4 aces), Lanie Trimble (17 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills), Lillie Jones (9 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces), Addie Young (9 digs, 2 aces), Gabby Hector (8 assists, 4 digs), Rendi Seahorn (7 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks) and Danielle Ison (2 digs, 2 kills).
Overton 3, Gilmer JV 2
OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs scored a 3-2 win over the Gilmer junior varsity on Friday.
The Lady Mustangs won 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 16-14.
Outstanding players for Overton were: Mary Fenter (22 kills, 1 block, 34 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces), Kaley McMillian (1 kill, 2 blocks, 18 digs, 27 assists, 5 aces), Chloe Laws (7 kills, 22 digs, 3 aces), Kayla Nobles (8 kills, 4 digs), Alex Brown (4 kills, 50 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace), Avery Smith (1 kill, 35 digs, 2 aces) and Makayla Gurley (1 kill, 26 digs).
On Saturday, the Lady Mustangs (14-9) competed in the Kerens Tournament, falling to Bosqueville (25-19, 25-18) and Hubbard (25-21, 25-20).
Outstanding players for the day were: Fenter (14 kills, 40 digs, 2 assists), McMillian (3 kills, 22 digs, 23 assists, 1 ace), Brown (5 kills, 41 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace) and Laws (5 kills, 23 digs, 1 ace).
Overton is scheduled to host Tyler HEAT on Tuesday with JV beginning at 4:30.
Troup 3, Cumberland 0
TROUP — Bailey Blanton led a balanced attack at the net with eight kills, and the Troup Lady Tigers notched a 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 win over Cumberland Academy.
Jessie Minnix and Chloie Haugeberg added six kills apiece for Troup. Tara Wells had 11 assists, Blanton nine assists, Karsyn Williamson 13 digs, Sarah Neel eight digs, Wells and Minnix seven digs apiece and Blanton nine service points.
Arp splits
LIBERTY CITY — The Arp Lady Tigers fell to Sabine (25-18, 25-9, 25-22) and defeated Big Sandy (25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15) on Friday in a tri-match.
Abby Carpenter finished the day with 25 digs and five aces for Arp.
Abby Nichols had 13 digs and three aces, Ariana Padron six digs, Ashley Lopez 15 digs and four aces, Kayleigh Odom 10 kills, Kyia Horton three digs, 24 assists and seven aces, Lexi Ferguson one kill, Madi Birdsong one dig and eight kills, Madi Shores four digs, Madison Evans one kill, Rhialee Penzinski one ace and Trinidy Dixon eight kills and four aces.
Alba-Golden 3, Mineola 1
ALBA — Alba-Golden scored a 3-1 win over Mineola on Friday in a non-district volleyball match.
The Lady Panthers won 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24.
Mineola leaders were: Jocelyn Whitehead (13 kills, 3 digs), Gracie Finley (7 kills, 3 digs), Mylee Fischer (2 kills, 14 assists, 6 digs, 4 blocks), Olivia Hughes (4 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks), Kenleigh Aguirre (26 digs) and Macy Fischer (24 digs).