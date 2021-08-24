Bullard 3, Van 2
BULLARD — The Bullard Lady Panthers rallied from a set down to earn a 15-25, 25-15, 17-25, 25-16, 15-11 win over Van on Tuesday.
Emily Bochow had 12 kills and five blocks for Bullard. Olivia Anderson recorded 16 kills and 15 digs, Taylor Clark 37 assists and six digs, Campbell Clark six kills and two blocks, Grace O'Bannon 18 digs and Callie Bailey 21 digs.
Carthage sweeps pair
TEXARKANA — The No. 8 ranked Carthage Lady Dawgs moved to 16-3 on the season with wins over Texas High (27-25, 14-25, 25-14, 25-27, 15-8) and Pleasant Grove (25-17, 25-18, 25-18) on Tuesday.
Sadie Smith had 39 assists, 12 digs, five blocks and three kills against Texas High. Faith Kruebbe finished with 20 kills, 15 digs and three blocks, Makhai Lewis 10 kills and five blocks, Jakyra Roberts seven kills and seven blocks, Talynn Williams 20 digs and Erin Dodge 12 digs.
Kruebbe recorded 13 kills, six digs and four blocks against Pleasant Grove. Smith had 28 assists, Lewis five kills and 10 blocks and Mara Hodges and Roberts seven kills apiece.
White Oak 3, Whitehouse 1
WHITE OAK — The No. 3 ranked (3A) White Oak Ladynecks knocked off Class 4A Whitehouse on Tuesday, 25-11, 27-29, 25-11, 25-17 to remain unbeaten on the year at 14-0.
Lexi Baker had 15 service points, 21 kills, 27 digs and 11 receptions for White Oak. Addison Clinkscales recorded 11 kills and three digs, Emma Hill 59 assists, 26 service pints, 12 digs and four aces, Kaylee Wilkinson 12 points, 15 digs and 12 receptions, Anna Iske 11 points, eight kills and four blocks, Brazie Croft 28 points, two aces,17 digs and eight receptions, Mallory McKinney 12 points, 10 receptions and nine digs and Calee Carter five kills.
Beckville 3, Harmony 0
HARMONY — The No. 3 Beckville Ladycats (2A) earned a 25-6, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of No. 4 Harmony (3A) on Tuesday.
Amber Harris and Avery Morris finished with eight kills apiece, and Kinsley Rivers chipped in with six hammer shots for Beckville. Sophie Elliott had three digs and led with 28 assists. Laney Jones finished with three aces and six digs, Rivers seven digs and three blocks, Morris five aces and 12 digs, Maddie McAfee two kills, M.J. Liles four kills, Aubrey Klingler and Karissa McDowell two digs apiece and Harris four aces and six digs.
For Harmony in the loss, Jenci Seahorn recorded eight kills, 11 digs and two blocks, Lanie Trimble five digs and five assists, Lillie Jones nine digs, Gabby Hector six digs and three assists, Addie Young five digs and Rendi Seahorn three kills and three digs.
Henderson 3, Troup 0
TROUP — Taylor Lybrand (14) and Taylor Helton (12) combined for 26 kills, Camille Freeman had 25 assists and Henderson swept to a 25-17, 27-25, 25-21 win over Troup.
Lybrand added three kills, Helton five blocks, Freeman five aces, Ty'Esha Mosley five kills and three blocks and Tori Garcia 15 assists for Henderson.
For Troup in the loss, Chloie Haugeberg had 10 kills and Bailey Blanton eight. Blanton and Tara Wells both finished with nine assists. Karsyn Williamson led with 16 digs, Haugeberg added eight and Blanton had seven.
Jacksonville 3, Gladewater 2
GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Lady Bears dropped a tight 25-16, 21-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-10 decision to Jacksonville on Tuesday.
Zandy Tyeskie had 10 assists, seven kills and six service points in the loss for Gladewater. Kiyah Bell added nine kills and eight aces, and Alexis Boyd finished with four kills.
Hawkins 3, Elysian Fields 1
HAWKINS — Makena Warren knocked down 15 kills, Lynli Dacus added seven kill shots for Hawkins and the Lady Hawks earned a 25-13, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17 win over Elysian Fields.
Jordyn Warren had 19 assists, and Trinity Hawkins chipped in with 13 assists.
For Elysian Fields in the loss, Bryanne Beavers finished with seven kills and five blocks, Morgan Shaw eight assists, Allison O'Brien five assists, Kelsey O'Brien four kills and 10 digs, Ava Henigan four kills, Kyleigh Griffin three aces and 11 digs and Gracie Struwe with 21 digs.
ET Homeschool 3, Union Grove 0
UNION GROVE — The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers notched a 25-19, 25-13, 25-19 sweep over Union Grove on Tuesday.
Avery Brooks had 15 kills, Brady Colby 24 assists and Samantha Coleman five kills and six digs in the loss for Union Grove.
Overton 3, San Augustine 0
OVERTON — Kaley McMillian dished out 24 assists, Alex Brown came up with 22 digs and Overton swept past San Augustine, 25-9, 25-12, 25-18.
Mary Fenter recorded 17 digs, 11 kills and three blocks, McMillian two kills and four digs, Chloe Laws six kills, 11 digs and two aces and Brown two kills and four aces.
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Kerens to compete in pool play at the Kerens Invitational Tournament on Thursday with the first game at 9 a.m. against Kerens.
Arp 3, Leverett's Chapel 0
ARP — The Arp Lady Tigers, paced by Kyia Hortons's 28 assists and Abby Carpenter's 21 digs, earned a 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 sweep over Leverett's Chapel.
Carpenter added three aces for Arp. Abby Nichols had 14 digs and three aces, Ariana Padron 11 digs, five kills and two aces, Kayleigh Odom seven kills, Horton three digs and four aces, Lexi Ferguson five kills, Madi Birdsong seven kills, Madi Shores three digs and two aces, Rhialee Penzinski one dig and Trinidy Dixon three digs and three kills.
Gary 3, Center 2
CENTER — The Gary Lady Bobcats earned a five-set win over Center on Tuesday.
For Center in the loss, Kaylee Cox had 18 digs, Gracie Whisenant 40 digs, Alli Stuever two kills, three assists and three digs, Mickihiya Cartwright 10 assists and 13 digs, Madison Pieper 20 digs, Gabby Whisenant 11 digs, May Johnson seven digs and two kills, Kaiya Hubbard three aces and 24 digs, Breanna Windham three kills, four blocks and five digs and Aniyah Boykins three kills and five digs.
Quitman 3, Quinlan Boles 0
QUINLAN — Ava Burroughs ripped 18 kills, Carley Spears handed out 23 assists and the Quitman Lady Bulldogs swept past Quinlan Boles 25-6, 25-8, 25-21.
Burroughs added two aces, Spears four digs and five aces, Alexis O'Neal 12 digs and three aces on 12-for-12 serving and Brooklyn Marcee four kills, five digs and seven aces.