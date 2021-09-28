Overton 3, Union Grove 2
UNION GROVE — The Overton Lady Mustangs rallied from a set down to notch an 18-25, 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions on Tuesday in a District 19-2A volleyball match.
Overton improves to 4-1 in district play and 20-10 overall.
Mary Fenter had 15 kills, 25 digs and two aces for Overton. Kaley McMillian finished with 30 assists, six aces, 20 digs and four kills, Chloe Laws 11 kills, 21 digs, two blocks and four aces, Kayla Nobles nine kills and two blocks and Avery Smith 30 digs and four aces.
Avery Brooks had 19 kills and two aces, Brady Colby 25 assists and Gracie Winn 12 digs, four assists and three blocks in the loss for Union Grove.
The Lady Mustangs return home on Friday to face Leverett’s Chapel to complete the first round of district play.
Hallsville 3, Sulphur Springs 2
DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 3, S. SPRINGS 2: HALLSVILLE - The Hallsville Ladycats rallied from a set down to earn a 19-25, 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13 win over Sulphur Springs on Tuesday.
Ayden McDermott came up with 27 digs to go along with 12 kills and three aces for Hallsville. Abbi Fischer added 11 kills, two blocks and three digs, Mallory Pyle 31 digs and four aces, Macie Nelson 38 digs and two aces, Emma Rogers three assists and 15 digs, Riley Rodriguez seven assists and four digs, Brooke Grissom four kills and 10 digs, Teagan Hill four kills and five blocks, Olivia Simmons three blocks and Olivia Anquiano four digs.
Lauren Pyle set things up with 34 assists, adding eight digs, nine kills and six aces.
DISTRICT 16-4A
S. HILL 3, C. HILL 0: Mia Traylor dished out 30 assists to go along with eight kills and four digs, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers moved to 4-1 in district play with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 sweep of Chapel Hill.
Natalie Fisher added eight kills for the Lady Panthers. Caylee Mayfield finished with three kills, Carolann Bowles seven kills, four digs and three aces, Janie Bradshaw five digs and four aces, Erin Gregson six digs, Molly Seale four kills, Eden Gossett five digs and three aces, Abby Caron five kills and two aces, Victoria Bradshaw one kill and Carli Manasse six kills and three aces.
HENDERSON 3, KILGORE 2: KILGORE - The Henderson Lady Lions rallied from a set down to earn a 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 18-25, 15-10 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Tuesday.
For Kilgore in the loss, Ashton Vallery finished with 25 assists, 15 digs and three kills, and Jasmine Vasquez had 26 digs. Bryonne Brooks recorded 11 kills, two blocks and seven digs, Summer Hayden-Epps 10 kills and five digs, Isabell Witt nine digs and three kills, Alana Mumphrey 10 assists and eight digs, Maleah Thurmond 10 kills, three blocks and two digs, Nawny Sifford 16 digs, Fyndi Henry three digs and Catherine Dennis 17 digs, three assists and four kills.
DISTRICT 17-4A
CARTHAGE 3, JASPER 0: JASPER - The No. 5 ranked Carthage Lady Dawgs moved to 2-0 in district play with a 25-7, 25-12, 25-9 sweep of Jasper.
Sadie Smith set things up with 28 assists, while Addison Rowe chipped in with seven assists. Taylnn Williams had 11 digs, Jakyra Roberts nine kills, Faith Kruebbe 12 kills and four digs and Makhai Lewis 12 kills and two blocks.
Carthage moves to 28-4 overall.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, GLADEWATER 0: WHITE OAK - Emma Hill handed out 25 assists, Lexie Baker hammered home 11 kills and the No. 1 ranked White Oak Ladynecks earned a 25-4, 25-13, 25-10 win over Gladewater.
Hill added four kills, 10 points and three digs for White Oak, which improved to 28-1 overall and 5-0 in district play. Baker had 11 service points, four receptions and three digs, Anna Iske seven kills, two blocks and 10 points, Calee Carter eight kills, Mallory McKinney 11 points, two aces, four receptions and four digs, Kaylee Wilkinson four points, seven receptions, two assists and three digs and Addison Clinkscales and Ashlyn Eynon three kills apiece.
SABINE 3, H. SPRINGS 2: HUGHES SPRINGS - The Sabine Lady Cardinals rallied from two sets down to earn a 19-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15 win over the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs on Tuesday.
Emma McKinney had 21 assists, 16 digs and two blocks in the loss for Hughes Springs. Briley Stewart added 18 assists and five digs, Cori Johnson 13 kills and 10 digs, Maggie Pate seven kills, two blocks and four digs, Hailey Crews 15 digs and Grace Pippin 13 digs.
N. DIANA 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DIANA - Torri Ward handed out 16 assists and added three digs and two kills for New Diana in a 25-14, 25-22, 25-12 win over Daingerfield.
Taylor Garrett finished with 11 blocks for the Lady Eagles. LiAnn James added four aces and five digs, Addison Ridge five kills, eight assists, six digs and three aces, Peyton Abernathy two aces, three kills and four digs and Layla Stapleton five aces, two kills and two digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, W. RUSK 0: TATUM - Abby Sorenson dished out 33 assists, Aundrea Bradley and Kaylei Stroud combined for 20 kills and the Tatum Lady Eagles swept past West Rusk, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18.
Sorenson also had four digs for Tatum. Bradley led with 11 kills, and Stroud had nine kills, 11 digs and two aces. Summer Dancy-Vasquez paced the defense with 15 digs, adding a couple of aces. Karly Stroud had five digs, Janiya Kindle five kills, Makensi Greenwood five digs, Kerrigan Biggs five kills and two digs and Macy Brown seven kills and four digs.
WASKOM 3, E. FIELDS 2: WASKOM - Elysian Fields rallied from a set down to force five frames, but came up short in a 15-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 15-9 loss to Waskom.
Bryanne Beavers had six kills and two blocks in the loss for EF. Morgan Shaw finished with 11 assists, three kills, two blocks and 12 digs. Gracey Struwe had 18 digs and two aces, Kelsey O'Brien 20 digs, Allison O'Brien nine assists and four digs, Kerrigan Love five kills and five blocks and Kylie Griffin four aces
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: BECKVILLE - The No. 3 ranked Beckville Ladycats improved to 32-3 overall and 2-0 in district play with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-10 sweep over Shelbyville.
Sophie Elliott set things up with 36 assists, adding two digs and two aces. Laney Jones had three aces and three digs, Kinsley Rivers 12 kills, six digs and two blocks, Avery Morris eight kills and seven digs, Maddie McAfee two kills, M.J. Liles five kills, Aubrey Klingler three kills, Karissa McDowell five digs and Amber Harris eight kills, four digs and a couple of aces.
NON-DISTRICT
ET HOMESCHOOL 3, ARP 0: Jaelyn Cleveland and Jordan Parker hammered home 10 kills apiece, and the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers notched a 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 sweep over Arp.
Cleveland also had five digs, four blocks, five points and two aces, and Parker finished with nine digs and eight points. Abby Campbell recorded five digs and three kills, Abbey Gallant three digs, Hannah Simpson 13 assists, five digs and six points, Jenna Parker 11 digs and six points, Meredith Corley five aces, 12 points, four digs and 16 assists, Rebekah Dragoo three digs, Skye Cotton eight kills and Sydney Cunningham a kill, a dig and a block.
Abby Carpenter had 14 digs and three aces in the loss for Arp. Abby Nichols added 11 digs, Ariana Padron nine digs, Ashley Lopez seven digs, Kayleigh Odom three kills, Kyia Horton 10 digs and 19 assists, Lexi Ferguson two digs, Madi Birdsong eight kills and two blocks, Madison Evans two kills and Trinidy Dixon four digs and six kills.