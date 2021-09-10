Hawkins 3, Overton 0
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks defeated Overton, 3-0, on Friday in the District 19-2A volleyball opener for both teams.
Hawkins won 25-16, 25-13, 25-15.
Leading the Lady Hawks were: Makena Warren (12 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 1 assist); Tenley Conde (5 kills); Laney Wilson (5 kills); Jordyn Warren (18 assists) and Trinity Hawkins (7 assists).
Hawkins is scheduled to visit Union Grove on Tuesday, while the Lady Mustangs are scheduled to host Carlisle.
Harmony 3, Big Sandy 0
BIG SANDY — The Harmony Lady Eagles scored a 3-0 win over Big Sandy on Friday in a volleyball match.
Harmony won 25-12, 25-7, 25-21.
Leaders for Harmony were: Jenci Seahorn (10 kills, 7 digs, 5 blocks); Gabby Hector (9 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces); Lanie Trimble (11 assists, 6 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks); Rendi Seahorn (7 digs, 4 blocks, 3 aces); Lillie Jones (4 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs); Danielle Ison (4 kills, 3 digs); Addie Young (7 digs); and Grace Kalenak (2 kills, 2 digs).
Harmony is scheduled to visit Tyler on Tuesday to play All Saints in a 5:30 p.m. start. Big Sandy is scheduled to travel to Bettie to meet Union Hill in a District 19-2A contest. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.