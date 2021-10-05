LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles celebrate Senior Night with a 3-0 win over Tyler Cumberland Academy on Tuesday in a District 16-4A volleyball match.
Lindale won 25-13, 25-10, 25-6.
Leaders for Lindale were: senior Brenley Philen (11 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig), Reagan Cates (5 kills), senior Ellie Watkins (2 kills), senior McKinleigh Evans (2 kills), Maddox Lay (2 kills), Dylan Adams (1 kill, 1 block), Kayli Vickery (1 kill, 1 block), Keatyn Bills (1 kill), senior Libero Alondra Romero (6 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace), senior Preslie Walters (2 digs, 2 aces, 11 consecutive serves), Tatum Woodard (13 assists, 1 dig) and Anna Ivy (8 assists, 2 digs).
Lindale's JV won 2-0 (25-16, 25-14). Maddie Little and Kennedi Pickrell each hadfive5 kills, with Joey Forsyth and Aspen Ives adding three kills each.
The Freshmen B squad scored a 2-1 win at Gladewater. The Lindale team won 20-25, 25-22, 14-13.
The Lady Eagles (15-16, 4-2) will travel to Henderson for a 4:30 p.m. Friday varsity match. The JV and freshmen A are scheduled to play Henderson's squads at 6 p.m. Friday. The freshmen B team will play on Oct. 22 against Tyler.
All Saints 3, Dallas Shelton 0
The All Saints Lady Trojans scored a 3-0 win over Dallas Shelton on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A Division II volleyball match at Brookshire Gym.
Leaders for the Lady Trojans were Bella Boulter (15 assists, 9 digs, 4 aces), Caroline Twaddell (6 assists, 7 digs, 5 aces), Olivia Goedeke (5 aces, 7 digs) and Kennedy Wood (6 kills, 4 digs, 7 aces).
The Lady Trojans return to play on Oct. 12, hosting Dallas Covenant in a 5:30 p.m. match.
Lufkin 3, Tyler 0
The No. 9 Lufkin Lady Panthers snapped the Tyler Lady Lions' two-game winning streak on Tuesday in a District 16-5A volleyball match at the THS Gymnasium.
Lufkin won 25-8, 25-15, 25-13.
The Lady Panthers improve to 31-4 overall and 4-0 in district. The Lady Lions fall to 8-25 and 2-2.
Lufkin also won the JV (25-11, 25-12) and freshmen (25-8, 25-7) matches.
Lufkin is scheduled to host Nacogdoches at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Tyler is slated to visit Whitehouse at 4:30 p.m. Friday.