MESQUITE — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders scored a 3-0 win over Mesquite on Friday in a District 10-6A volleyball match.
The Lady Raiders won 25-10, 25-16, 25-16,
Leading Tyler Legacy were Ahava Young (11 kills, 2 aces), Adele McCown (9 digs) and Lexie Correa (4 aces, 14 assists).
Tyler 3, Mount Pleasant 1
The Tyler Lady Lions rallied for a 3-1 victory over Mount Pleasant on Friday at the THS Gymnasium.
Tyler won 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19.
The Lady Lions improve to 16-17 overall and 2-3 in District 15-5A. The Lady Tigers fall to 7-17 and 1-4.
Tyler also won the JV (25-15, 25-12) and Frosh (26-24, 15-25, 25-22) matches.
Tyler is scheduled to travel to Texarkana on Tuesday to face Texas High. The varsity game is slated for 6 p.m. Mount Pleasant is scheduled to host Whitehouse at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Whitehouse 3, Longview 0
LONGVIEW — The Whitehouse LadyCats swept the Longview Lady Lobos on Friday in a District 15-5A volleyball match at Lobo Coliseum.
Whitehouse (21-10, 3-2) won 25-23, 25-17, 25-19.
Some standouts for the LadyCats include: Megan Cooley (3 aces, 12 kills), Kylan Wedell (10 kills), Kassidy Meyer (5 kills), Raylee Rios (5 kills), Madyson Nunez (5 kills), Gabie Patterson (15 digs), Camden Bizot (11 assists) and Ashley Rhame (17 assists).
Whitehouse also won the JV (26-24, 25-18) and Frosh (25-15, 25-19) matches.
The LadyCats are scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Longview (17-12, 2-3) is slated to visit Marshall at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Bullard 3, Palestine 0
PALESTINE — The Bullard Lady Panthers opened District 18-4A volleyball play with a 3-0 win over the Palestine LadyCats on Friday.
Bullard won 25-8, 25-17, 25-12.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers were Paige Whiteland (13 kills, 3 digs), Campbell Clark (11 kills, 5 blocks), Taylor Clark (24 kills, 5 digs), Olivia Anderson (11 digs), Riley Roberts (7 digs), Libby Luscombe (6 digs) and Callie Bailey (24 digs, 2 aces).
Bullard's JV (25-16, 25-19) and Frosh (25-7, 25-14) won matches.
Bullard (25-8, 1-0) travels to Rusk for a 6:30 p.m. match on Tuesday.