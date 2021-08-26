The Grace Community Lady Cougars scored a 3-0 win over All Saints on Thursday in a volleyball match at Brookshire Gym.
Grace won 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.
Leaders for the Lady Cougars were: Avery Nutt (13 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs); Reece Porter (6 kills, 1 block); Seyi Olusola (6 kills, 5 digs); Ashley Taylor (4 kills, 3 digs); Lauren Etheridge (3 kills, 2 digs); Keely Bozeman (2 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs); Ella Wupperman (17 assists, 4 digs) and Maggie Luce (16 assists, 7 digs).
Leaders for the Lady Trojans were: Bella Boulter (10 digs, 4 kills, 16 assists) and Kennedy Wood (8 digs, 6 kills).
Grace (5-1) is scheduled to play at Union Grove at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. All Saints (3-8) is scheduled to host Kilgore at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Chapel Hill goes 1-2
WHITE OAK — The Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs moved to 9-8 on the season with a 1-2 mark on Thursday in the Shirley Atkins Tournament.
Leaders for Chapel Hill were: DJ Kincade (9 kills, 4 blocks); Kate Allen (12 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs); Lexie Correa (35 assists); Shyla Starks (16 digs, 12 kills) and Alexis Martinez (14 digs).
Overton goes 2-1
KERENS — At the Kerens Tournament, the Overton Lady Mustangs earned wins over Kerens (25-20, 11-25, 15-10) and Kemp (25-20, 25-8) and lost to Frost (25-23, 14-25, 17-25).
Mary Fenter finished the day with 23 kills, 61 digs and six aces for Overton. Kaley McMillian had six kills, 28 digs, 44 assists and 12 aces, Chloe Laws 14 kills and 62 digs, Alex Brown five kills, 46 digs, two assists and five aces and Avery Smith two kills, 46 digs and three aces.
Troup drops two
EDGEWOOD — The Troup Lady Tigers fell to Edgewood (25-14, 25-21) and Wills Point (25-20, 13-25, 15-3) on Thursday in the Edgewood Tournament.
Bailey Blanton had four kills and three assists for Troup against Edgewood. Chloie Haugeberg added five digs.
Against Wills Point, Blanton had eight kills, Tara Wells four and Jaycee Eastman and Jessie Minnix three apiece. Blanton finished with eight assists and Wells seven, and Karsyn Williamson led with 11 digs. Wells and Haugeberg added six digs apiece.