CLASS 4A
Spring Hill (33-8) vs. Lago Vista (23-23)
Time: 8 p.m., Friday
Location: Bryan High School
How they got here
Spring Hill: Defeated Palestine (3-0), Hardin-Jefferson (3-0) and Splendora (3-2)
Lago Vista: Defeated China Spring (3-2), Giddings (3-0) and Gatesville (3-2)
Spring Hill roster: Seniors Delaney Gray, Natalie Fisher, Halee Bray and Abby Caron, juniors Carli Manasse, Faith Copeland, Caylee Lewis and Carolann Bowles, sophomores Lesley Sanchez, Abby Fisher and Tyhia Mack, freshman Savannah Irwin
Did you know: Spring Hill, since losing a 3-2 district match on Sept. 20 against Gilmer, and then reeling off eight straight wins before falling in five sets in a non-district match against Tatum. … Spring Hill is in the regional tournament for the first time since 2016 … Head coach Andrew Harbison has a 281-184 career record, including a 94-63 record at Spring Hill … Lago Vista started the season 2-10
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either Huffman-Hargrave (31-13) or Salado (32-15) in the regional championship match at 2 p.m. on Saturday
---
CLASS 3A
Tatum (41-6) vs. Gunter (39-6)
Time: 5 p.m. Friday
Location: Midlothian High School
How they got here
Tatum: Defeated New Diana (3-0), Harmony (3-0) and White Oak (3-1)
Gunter: Defeated Prairiland (3-0), Ponder (3-0) and Edgewood (3-1)
Tatum roster: Seniors Kerrigan Biggs, Abby Sorenson, Myra Andrade and Kaylei Stroud, juniors Gracie Pace, Katelyn Jacobs, Lily Luna and Hannah Kraft, sophomores Camryn Milam, Karly Stroud, Aundrea Bradley, Alexandria Brown and Caitlyn Jones, freshmen Jasmyne Taylor, Kaysen Foster, Taydem Barker and Kamdyn Scott
Did you know: Tatum opened the season with eight straight wins … Losses this season have come to 3A White Oak (twice), 5A Nederland (twice), 5A Lufkin and 4A Pleasant Grove … The Lady Eagles have won 17 in a row heading into Friday’s match … Head coach Leven Barker has a career record of 717-265, including a 148-38 worksheet at Tatum … Gunter has won 18 in a row heading into Friday’s match
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either Rains (36-11) or Atlanta (26-6) in the regional championship match at 1 p.m. on Saturday
---
CLASS 2A
Beckville (34-12) vs. Iola (34-4)
Time: 2 p.m. Friday
Location: Longview’s Lobo Coliseum
How they got here
Beckville: Defeated Shelbyville (3-0), Harts Bluff (3-0) and San Augustine (3-0)
Iola: Defeated Kerens (3-0), Lovelady (3-1) and Normangee (3-1)
Beckville roster: Seniors Sophie Elliott, Laney Jones, Avery Morris, M.J. Liles, Karissa McDowell and Amber Harris, juniors Maggie Davidson, Maddie McAfee and Lexi Barr, sophomores Hannah Hester and Karsyn Coleman, freshman Kellen Weaver
Did you know: Seven of Beckville’s losses this season have come against 4A and 5A teams … Beckville and Iola have met in the regional tournament in each of the past four seasons – splitting the four matches. Beckville won in the championship match in 2021 and the semifinals in 2018 and Iola notched a championship match win in 2020 and a semifinal win in 2019
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either Hawkins (34-10) or Leon (43-5) in the regional championship match at 2 p.m. on Saturday
---
Hawkins (34-10) vs. Leon (43-5)
Time: 4 p.m. Friday
Location: Longview’s Lobo Coliseum
How they got here
Hawkins: Defeated Garrison (3-1), James Bowie (3-0) and Detroit (3-0)
Leon: Defeated Cross Roads (3-0), Hull-Daisetta (3-0) and Centerville (3-1)
Hawkins roster: Seniors Carmen Turner, Laney Wilson, Jordyn Warren and Trinity Hawkins, Juniors Skylar Murray, Haylie Warrick and Ryli Williams, sophomores Taetum Smith, Abby McQueen, Kalyn Ellison, Alaya Scoggins, Londyn Wilson and Elle Frazier, freshman Jentri Evans
Did you know: Hawkins’ losses this season included setbacks to 4A Kilgore, 3A White Oak (twice), 3A Harmony, 3A Mineola and district rival Beckville (twice) … Since losing to Thrall back on Sept. 16, Leon has won 15 in a row