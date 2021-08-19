SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Overton Lady Mustangs compiled a record of 2-1 in pool play of the North Hopkins Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Thursday.
The Lady Mustangs won over Yantis (25-19, 25-12) and Trenton (25-23, 25-18). Prairiland won over Overton (25-12, 25-16).
Standouts for Overton were: Mary Fenter (12 kills, 3 blocks, 31 digs, 4 aces); Kaley McMillian (8 kills, 22 digs, 30 assists, 2 aces); Chloe Laws (8 kills, 1 block, 30 digs, 7 aces); Alex Brown (4 kills, 1 block, 51 digs, 5 aces); and Kayla Nobles (7 kills, 6 digs).
The Lady Mustangs qualified for the gold bracket play on Saturday, with their first match set to begin at 4 p.m.
Overton will host East Texas Home School in a varsity-only match on Friday with a starting time of 4:30 p.m.
Grace wins three
NEW LONDON —
Grace won 3 matches today at the West Rusk Invitational beating West Rusk 25-21, 14-25, 26-24, San Augustine 25-12, 25-21, and Union Grove 25-21, 25-13.
Avery Nutt led in kills with 40. Reece Porter added 14 kills, and Seyi Olusola had 10. Leading in digs, Macy Smith had 40, Riley Rayzor had 23, and MaryClaire Woodard had 24. Ella Wupperman and Maggie Luce both added 14 digs apiece.