In a tight District 16-5A volleyball match, the Tyler Lady Lions edged the Jacksonville Maidens, 3-2, on Tuesday at the THS Gymnasium.
Tyler rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win, 19-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-10, 15-7.
Jacksonville claim the JV match (25-19, 25-15) and the freshmen match (25-14, 25-13).
The Lady Lions improve to 10-27 and 4-4 in district.
Tyler visits Lufkin at 4:30 p.m. Friday and will close out the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 26 against Whitehouse. The Maidens are slated to host Nacogdoches at noon Saturday.
Grace 3, Dallas Bishop Dunne 1
The Grace Community Lady Cougars downed the Dallas Bishop Dunne Lady Falcons 3-1 on Tuesday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 match at the GCS gym.
The Lady Cougars won 25-14, 25-11, 20-25, 25-6.
Leaders for Grace were: Macy Smith (35 digs), Avery Nutt (16 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks), Maggie Luce (3 aces), MaryClaire Woodard (13 digs, 1 ace) and Keely Bozeman (2 kills, 2 aces, 1 block).
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to visit Brook Hill on Thursday. JV action is set for 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Harmony 3, MPCH 0
HARMONY — The No. 13 Harmony Lady Eagles defeatd Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 3-0, on Tuesday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
The Lady Eagles won 25-12, 25-11, 25-11.
Stat Leaders for Harmony (27-2, 7-1) were: Jenci Seahorn (12 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces), Lanie Trimble (11 assists, 5 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs), Lillie Jones (5 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace), Addie Young (8 digs, 3 aces), Rendi Seahorn (4 aces, 2 digs, 2 kills) and Grace Kalenak (3 digs).
Mineola 3, Winona 2
WINONA — The Mineola Lady Jackets edged the Winona LadyCats, 3-2, on Tuesday in a District 13-3A match.
Mineola won 25-12, 25-16, 24-26, 20-25, 15-13.
Winona leaders were: Randi Hanson (6 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs), Lindsey Smotherman (10 kills, 8 digs), Amiracle Peck (6 kills, 10 digs), Olivia Yeadon (5 blocks, 6 kills) and Stormie Bavarro (4 aces, 15 digs).
Winona visits Quitman on Friday.
Quitman 3, Mount Vernon 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs handed Mount Vernon its first District 13-3A loss on Tuesday, 3-0.
Quitman (20-14, 6-2) downed the Lady Tigers 25-18, 25-22, 27-25. Mount Vernon falls to 22-6 and 7-1
Leaders for the Lady Bulldogs were: Ava Burroughs (7 kills, 1 ace), Brooklyn Marcee (7 kills, 1 ace) and Carley Spears (30 assists, 3 kills, 1 ace).
Quitman plays host to Winona at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Gladewater 3, Hughes Springs 1
GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Lady Bears downed the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs 3-1 on Tuesday in a District 15-3A volleyball match.
The Lady Bears won 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 28-26.
Leading the way for Gladewater were: Kiyah Bell (18 kills, 5 digs), Zandy Tyeskie (33 assist), Alise Sanders (5 kills), Alexis Boyd (9 kills, 5 blocks) and Hadassah Balcorta (6 digs, 3 aces).
Kilgore 3, Lindale 1
LINDALE — Bryonne Brooks and Maleah Thurmond led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills apiece, Ashton Vallery (17) and Alana Mumphrey (14) combined for 31 assists and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-17, 22-25, 28-26, 25-23 win over Lindale on Tuesday.
Summer Hayden-Epps had eight kills, Brooke Couch seven, Catherine Dennis three and Mumphrey two. Brooks led with three blocks, adding two digs, and Thurmond added a couple of blocks. Jasmine Vasquez led with 18 digs, followed by Fyndi Henry and Isabell Witt with 13 each, Nawny Sifford and Couch with 10 each, Vallery with nine, Maddison Harris with eight, Hayden-Epps with six, Dennis with five and Mumphrey two.