MOUNT PLEASANT — The Tyler Lady Lions rallied for a 3-2 road win over Mount Pleasant on Tuesday in a District 15-5A volleyball match.

Tyler won 17-25, 12-25, 25-22, 27-25, 16-14.

The Lady Lions improve to 17-23 overall and 3-9 in district. The Lady Tigers fall to 7-27 and 1-11.

The Lady Lions won the JV match (25-16, 25-17) with the Lady Tigers taking the freshmen match (25-5, 25-16).

Tyler returns to play on Friday, hosting Texas High at 4:30 p.m. Mount Pleasant is scheduled to visit Whitehouse at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Bullard 3, Jacksonville 0

JACKSONVILLE — The Bullard Lady Panthers, ranked No. 14 in the state, defeated Jacksonville 3-0 on Tuesday in a Distrit 18-4A volleyball match.

The Lady Panthers improve to 31-8 overall and 8-0 in league play.

Bullard won 25-8 25-11 25-11.

Lady Panther leaders were: Paige Whiteland (15 kills),  Campbell Clark (5 kills, 3 blocks), Olivia Anderson (4 kills, 7 digs), Libby Luscombe (5 digs, 3 digs) and Taylor Clark (21 assists, 8 digs).

Bullard also won the subvarsity matches — 28-26, 25-20 (JV) and 25-10, 25-19 (Frosh).

Bullard is scheduled to host Hudson at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Jacksonville is slated to host Madisonville at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Whitehouse 3, Longview 1

WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse LadyCats captured a 3-1 over Longview on Tuesday in a District 15-5A volleyball match at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.

Some standouts for LadyCats varsity include: Gabie Patterson (3 aces, 23 digs), Madyson Nunez (13 kills, 4 blocks),  Megan Cooley (12 kills, 9 digs), Camden Bizot (17 assists) and Ashley Rhame (23 assists, 13 digs).

Whitehouse won the JV match 2-0 (25-22, 25-17) and Longview won the freshmen match 2-1 (25-21, 11-25, 25-22)

We are now 9-3 in district and 27-11 overall. Our next match is Friday at home vs. Mt. Pleasant. Varsity will start at 4:30 and JV/9 will follow at 5:30. It is homecoming for Whitehouse so it will be a big night for all sports.

Brook Hill 3, Dallas Shelton 0

BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard swept Dallas Shelton a TAPPS 4A District 2 volleyball match on Tuesday.

The Lady Guard won 25-8, 25-6, 25-14.

Standouts for Brook Hill were: Ella Hardee (5 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces), Karmen Miller (4 kills), Gracie Dawson (3 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces), Cassidy Clark (18 assists, 4 aces, 2 digs, 1 kill) and Blair Brister (3 kills, 5 aces, 4 digs).

The Lady Guard is scheduled to travel to Mesquite on Thursday to take on Dallas Christian. The match has a 6 p.m. scheduled start. The two teams are slated to meet in Bullard at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Troup 3, Arp 0

TROUP — The Troup Lady Tigers got 10 kills from Bailey Blanton, 14 assists from Qhenja Jordan and 13 digs apiece from Blanton and Karsyn Williamson on the way to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-13 sweep over Arp on Tuesday in a District 16-3A volleyball match.

Chloie Haugeberg had seven kills and Emory Cover four hammer shots for Troup. Payton Wells added six assists, Jordan five digs and Wells and Sarah Neel three apiece.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.