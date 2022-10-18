MOUNT PLEASANT — The Tyler Lady Lions rallied for a 3-2 road win over Mount Pleasant on Tuesday in a District 15-5A volleyball match.
Tyler won 17-25, 12-25, 25-22, 27-25, 16-14.
The Lady Lions improve to 17-23 overall and 3-9 in district. The Lady Tigers fall to 7-27 and 1-11.
The Lady Lions won the JV match (25-16, 25-17) with the Lady Tigers taking the freshmen match (25-5, 25-16).
Tyler returns to play on Friday, hosting Texas High at 4:30 p.m. Mount Pleasant is scheduled to visit Whitehouse at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Bullard 3, Jacksonville 0
JACKSONVILLE — The Bullard Lady Panthers, ranked No. 14 in the state, defeated Jacksonville 3-0 on Tuesday in a Distrit 18-4A volleyball match.
The Lady Panthers improve to 31-8 overall and 8-0 in league play.
Bullard won 25-8 25-11 25-11.
Lady Panther leaders were: Paige Whiteland (15 kills), Campbell Clark (5 kills, 3 blocks), Olivia Anderson (4 kills, 7 digs), Libby Luscombe (5 digs, 3 digs) and Taylor Clark (21 assists, 8 digs).
Bullard also won the subvarsity matches — 28-26, 25-20 (JV) and 25-10, 25-19 (Frosh).
Bullard is scheduled to host Hudson at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Jacksonville is slated to host Madisonville at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Whitehouse 3, Longview 1
WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse LadyCats captured a 3-1 over Longview on Tuesday in a District 15-5A volleyball match at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Some standouts for LadyCats varsity include: Gabie Patterson (3 aces, 23 digs), Madyson Nunez (13 kills, 4 blocks), Megan Cooley (12 kills, 9 digs), Camden Bizot (17 assists) and Ashley Rhame (23 assists, 13 digs).
Whitehouse won the JV match 2-0 (25-22, 25-17) and Longview won the freshmen match 2-1 (25-21, 11-25, 25-22)
We are now 9-3 in district and 27-11 overall. Our next match is Friday at home vs. Mt. Pleasant. Varsity will start at 4:30 and JV/9 will follow at 5:30. It is homecoming for Whitehouse so it will be a big night for all sports.
Brook Hill 3, Dallas Shelton 0
BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard swept Dallas Shelton a TAPPS 4A District 2 volleyball match on Tuesday.
The Lady Guard won 25-8, 25-6, 25-14.
Standouts for Brook Hill were: Ella Hardee (5 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces), Karmen Miller (4 kills), Gracie Dawson (3 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces), Cassidy Clark (18 assists, 4 aces, 2 digs, 1 kill) and Blair Brister (3 kills, 5 aces, 4 digs).
The Lady Guard is scheduled to travel to Mesquite on Thursday to take on Dallas Christian. The match has a 6 p.m. scheduled start. The two teams are slated to meet in Bullard at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Troup 3, Arp 0
TROUP — The Troup Lady Tigers got 10 kills from Bailey Blanton, 14 assists from Qhenja Jordan and 13 digs apiece from Blanton and Karsyn Williamson on the way to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-13 sweep over Arp on Tuesday in a District 16-3A volleyball match.
Chloie Haugeberg had seven kills and Emory Cover four hammer shots for Troup. Payton Wells added six assists, Jordan five digs and Wells and Sarah Neel three apiece.