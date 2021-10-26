HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks topped off an unbeaten district season on Senior Night on Tuesday.
The Lady Hawks (35-4), ranked No. 11 in the state, defeated Union Hill 3-0 for a 12-0 District 19-2A mark.
Hawkins won 25-13, 25-10, 25-13.
Leading the way for the Lady Hawks were: Makena Warren (9 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces), Lynli Dacus (7 kills), Tenley Conde (6 kills), Trinity Hawkins (5 kills, 9 assists), Jordyn Warren (19 assists, 3 aces) and Laney Wilson (3 aces).
The Lady Hawk JV scored a 2-0 (25-13, 25-11) win over Union Hill to complete their district season unbeaten and clinching the league championship.