MOUNT VERNON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks volleyball team made school history Tuesday.
The Lady Hawks earned a regional tournament bereth by defeating Detroit 3-0 in a Class 2A Region III quarterfinal match at Mount Vernon High School.
Hawkins won 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 at the Mount Vernon High School gymnasium.
The Lady Hawks advance to the Class 2A Region III Tournament, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Lobo Coliseum on the Longview High School campus. Hawkins is scheduled to meet either Jewett Leon or Centerville at 4 p.m. Friday.
Laney Wilson had a big night for Hawkins with 11 kills, 14 digs, and two blocks. Carmen Turner dominated the net as well with 10 kills and three blocks. Turner also picked up five digs. Skylar Murray had a record-high nine blocks for Hawkins.
Setters Trinity Hawkins, and Jordyn Warren combined for 27 assists, 17 and 10, respectively. Hawkins added five kills and 13 digs. Warren added 14 digs, three kills, and two aces. Taetum Smith picked up 14 digs for the Lady Hawks. Alaya Scoggins contributed with four kills and five blocks.
Beckville 3, San Augustine 0
TIMPSON — Defending Class 2A state volleyball champion Beckville locked up a spot in the Class 2A Region III Tournament with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 sweep over San Augustine on Tuesday in regional quarterfinal action.
Beckville will compete in the regional tournament Friday at Longview's Lobo Coliseum. The Ladycats are scheduled to meet Iola at 2 p.m. Friday.
Sophie Elliott had 18 assists and four kills for the Ladycats. Avery Morris finished with 16 kills, 19 digs and two aces, Amber Harris seven kills, two blocks, 15 digs, two aces and 13 assists, Maddie McAfee eight kills and five digs, Karissa McDowell 10 digs and Laney Jones nine digs.