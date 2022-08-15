GALVESTON — The Grace Community Lady Cougars placed fourth in the Gold Bracket of the Galveston O'Connell Island Volleyball Tournament over the weekend.
Keely Bozman was selected to the all-tournament team with Gracie Jewell, Maggie Luce and Avery Nutt being recognized for their performance over the weekend.
In Friday's Pool play, Grace defeated Alvord, split with Houston Cristo Rey and lost a tight match to Bryan St. Joseph.
On Saturday, the Lady Cougars upset tournament No. 1 overall seed Flower Mound Coram Deo before falling to Bryan Brazos Christian and Houston The Village School.
The Lady Cougars will host Quitman on Tuesday and will participate in the West Rusk Tournament on the weekend.