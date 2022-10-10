The Grace Community Lady Cougars scored a 3-1 win over Grapevine Faith Christian on Monday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 volleyball match at Grace Gymnasium.

Grace won 25-16, 25-18, 16-25, 25-20.

Stat leaders were: Aubrey Felton (10 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs), Kennedi Pickrell (9 kills, 20 digs, 4 aces), Avery Nutt (10 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 2 aces), Gracie Jewell (19 digs, 1 ace), Maggie Luce (28 assists, 18 digs) and Hannah Rath (19 digs, 1 ace).

Grace returns to play on Tuesday, playing host to Dallas Bishop Dunne. The contest has a 5 p.m. start.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.