The Grace Community Lady Cougars scored a 3-1 win over Grapevine Faith Christian on Monday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 volleyball match at Grace Gymnasium.
Grace won 25-16, 25-18, 16-25, 25-20.
Stat leaders were: Aubrey Felton (10 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs), Kennedi Pickrell (9 kills, 20 digs, 4 aces), Avery Nutt (10 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 2 aces), Gracie Jewell (19 digs, 1 ace), Maggie Luce (28 assists, 18 digs) and Hannah Rath (19 digs, 1 ace).
Grace returns to play on Tuesday, playing host to Dallas Bishop Dunne. The contest has a 5 p.m. start.