DALLAS — The Grace Community Lady Cougars swept Dallas Cristo Rey 3-0 on Thursday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 volleyball match.
The Lady Cougars won 25-8, 25-12, 25-7.
Leading the way for Grace were Avery Nutt (15 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks), Reece Porter (7 kills), Aubrey Felton (3 kills, 3 digs), Maggie Luce (17 assists, 6 digs), Olivia Clark (6 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces), Claire Burkett (6 digs, 3 aces) and Gracie Jewell (5 digs, 8 aces).
Grace plays host to the Garland Brighter Horizons Stars at 7 p.m. Tuesday.