Chapel Hill 3, Troup 1
TROUP — The Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs scored a 3-1 win over Troup on Tuesday in non-district volleyball.
The Lady Bulldogs won 25-22, 26-28, 25-23, 25-16.
Gilmer scored a 3-0 win over Troup, 25-20, 25-8, 25-5.
Leaders for CH were: Kamryn Wages (4 aces, 17 kills, 12 assists, 6 digs); Kyla Pannell (4 aces, 6 digs), Mikaylie Borel (7 digs), Katelyn Allen (6 kills) and Paola Sanchez (15 assists).
Leaders for the Lady Tigers vs. Chapel Hill were: Tara Wells (6 kills, 8 assists, 1 ace, 5 digs); Caed Derrick (5 kills); Jessie Minnix (6 kills, ace, dig); Sarah Neel (1 kill, 5 assists, 4 digs); Karsyn Williamson (1 kill, 1 ace, 5 digs); Laila Kincade (1 kill); Avery Thidbodeau (1 assist, 6 digs, 4 aces); Chloie Haugeburg (1 kill, 1 ace); and Morgan Parish (2 aces, 2 digs).
Leaders for the Lady Tigers vs. Gilmer were: Wells (7 assists, 2 digs); Derrick (1 kill); Bailey Blanton (7 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs, 2 blocks); Minnix (3 kills, 2 blocks); Neel (4 assists); Williamson (3 digs); Jaycee Eastman (1 kill); and Thidbodeau (7 digs, 2 aces).
Chapel Hill plays host to Jefferson and Sabine on Friday.
Henderson 3, Rusk 0
HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions scored a 3-0 win over the Rusk Eagles on Tuesday in a non-district volleyball match.
Henderson won 25-13, 25-22, 25-18,
Leaders for the Lady Lions were: Taylor Lybrand (9 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces); Taylor Helton (9 kills, 6 blocks); Ty’Esha Mosley (6 kills, 2 blocks) and Cora Jimerson (15 assists).
Henderson will host Center and Winona on Friday at Henderson Middle School. Times are scheduled for 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Sabine 3, Van 2
LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals fell behind two sets to one early, but rallied for a 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 25-12, 15-11 win over Van.
Aubren McCann drilled 23 kills and Sierrah Richter handed out 51 assists to pace the Lady Cardinals. McCann also had 11 digs and three blocks, and Richter finished with three aces, five kills and seven digs.
Ally Gresham chipped in with 11 digs and two aces, Maddie Furrh eight kills and 19 digs, Ryanne Stuart 10 kills, Caitlin Bates nine digs, Cale Brown four kills and five digs, Peyton Childress two kills and seven digs, Ella Roberts five digs and Callie Sparks six digs.
Beckville Sweeps
BECKVILLE — The No. 3 ranked Beckville Ladycats moved to 5-0 on the year with wins over Tatum (25-15, 14-25, 25-18, 30-28) and Big Sandy (25-6, 25-14, 25-8) on Tuesday.
Against Tatum, Allison Baker had 20 assists, 13 digs, four kills and two blocks, and Sophie Elliott added 14 assists, 12 digs and three aces. Lindsey Baker dominated at the net with 15 kills. Kinsley Rivers finished with five kills, six digs, three blocks and two assists, Avery Morris three aces, nine kills, 16 digs and four assists, Hannah Sharpless nine digs, M.J. Weatherford three blocks and Amber Harris 11 digs, seven kills and two aces.
Rivers had nine kills and three digs against Big Sandy. Elliott finished with 12 assists, two digs and four aces, Baker two kills, Morris five aces, five kills and seven digs, Sharpless one dig, Weatherford four aces, three kills and a dig, Allison Baker five kills, two digs and 14 assists, Karissa McDowell one dig and Harris four aces, three kills and a team-leading 15 digs.
Tatum Splits
BECKVILLE — The Tatum Lady Eagles swept Big Sandy (25-16, 25-12, 25-18) and fell to Beckville (25-15, 14-25, 25-18, 30-28) on Tuesday.
In the win over Big Sandy, Ammy Sorenson recorded 22 assists, two kills and five digs. Paisley Williams had three digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez six digs, Kaylei Stroud seven kills, seven digs and seven aces, Kayla Jones five kills, two blocks and two aces, Kensi Greenwood two assists, four digs and five aces, Kerrigan Biggs two kills and two blocks, Lexi Luna two aces, Myra Andrade two kills and Macy Brown six kills.
Sorenson had 2 assists against Beckville. Brown added four kills and five digs, Andrade two kills and four digs, Biggs two kills, three blocks and three digs, Greenwood three digs and two aces, Jones 10 kills and five blocks, Stroud 13 kills, 20 digs and three aces, Dancy-Vasquez 16 digs and Williams three digs.
Harmony 3, Kilgore 0
KILGORE — Lanie Trimble set it all up with 24 assists, and Jenci Seahorn and McKinzee Settles combined for 20 kills as the Harmony Lady Eagles swept past Kilgore, 25-14, 25-22, 25-15.
Seahorn had 12 kills, seven blocks and four digs, and Settles finished with eight kills and four blocks. Analese Cano added six kills, and Danielle Ison chipped in with four kills.
White Oak 3, Timpson 0
WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks moved to 5-0 on the season with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 sweep of Timpson.
Lexi Baker finished with eight kills, nine receptions and four digs for the Ladynecks. Brazie Croft added four receptions and seven digs, Kaylee Wilkinson six receptions and two digs, Alysa Hall six kills, two blocks and two digs, Macy Weeks nine receptions and five digs, Payton Palmer three kills and two digs, Daphne Bogenschutz six kills and two blocks and Mallory McKinney three digs.
White Oak hosts Gary on Friday.
New Diana 3, Waskom 2
WASKOM — The visiting New Diana Lady Eagles rallied for a 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 18-16 win over Waskom on Tuesday.
Taylor Garrett had two aces, nine kills and three blocks, Eden Gossett three digs, Asia Newsome two blocks, Allie Oney three aces and nine digs, LiAnn James four digs, Haley Manns five kills, Kylee Beggs two aces and 10 digs, Torri Ward 13 kills and seven digs and Julia Loeza 37 assists, two aces and two digs.
Alaina Dyson led Waskom in kills with 12 and Maylayiah Fields was next in line with 10. Destiny Beaty had eight blocks.
North Hopkins 3, Pittsburg 2
PITTSBURG — Sulphur Springs North Hopkins overcame a 52-assist night from Pittsburg's Daytona Torrey to hand the Lady Pirates a five-set loss.
Abby Wylie had nine digs in the loss for Pittsburg. Ariel Kellum added 11 assists, Chelsey Blalock 12 assists, Elyessia Lamelle three kills, Kyleigh Posey four kills and two blocks, Kyra Mason 18 digs, Natalie Styles five kills and three blocks, Sanaa Hollins three kills and nine blocks, Ta'Shanti Moss six kills and four blocks and Trinity Hood nine kills.
Eylsian Fields 3, Center 0
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Tucker Ellis and Christen Smith combined for 20 kills, Morgan Shaw led with 10 assists and Elysian Fields swept to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 win over Center.
Shaw also had four aces and three kills for Elysian Fields. Mary Frances Ellis recorded five kills.
Alba-Golden 3, Union Grove 0
ALBA — The Alba-Golden Lady Panthers earned a 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-10 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions.
Carleigh Judd paced Union Grove in the loss with nine kills and four blocks. Sam Coleman added three aces, and Gracie Winn dished out 20 assists.
Longview Heat 3, Jefferson 0
LONGVIEW — Jordan Parker hammered home 20 kills, Makayla Richey served up 21 points and Longview HEAT swept past Jefferson, 25-19, 25-16, 25-12.
Abbey Gallant added four points, four receptions and seven digs for HEAT. Dani Harrison finished with two blocks and two kills, Jenna Parker three points, 19 receptions and 13 digs, Jordan Parker three aces, nine points, five receptions and eight digs, Laynie Walton three digs. Rickey two aces, five receptions and four digs, McKenzie File seven points, eight digs and six assists and Meredith Corley 11 assists and three digs.
For Jefferson in the loss, Brooklyn Shelton had 13 assist, Tawny Foster eight digs and JaKayla Rusk six digs.
Spring Hill splits
LONGVIEW — After a disappointing three-set loss to Texarkana Pleasant Grove earlier in the afternoon, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers responded with a dominant three-set sweep of their own against Quitman on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Freshman outside hitter Carolann Bowles was strong at the net with 10 kills, while junior Molly Seale and senior libero Sam Schott each managed 10 digs in a 25-8-25-19-25-15 sweep of the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Panthers (2-5) were in control from the opening serve in set one. Junior Mia Traylor got things started with four straight winners as Bowles and junior Caylee Mayfield provided kill shots and a 5-0 lead.
Pleasant Grove was a 25-14, 25-11,25-15 in the opener.