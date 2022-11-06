CADDO MILLS — The second round of the state volleyball playoffs was a much anticipated matchup between the Brownsboro Bearettes and No. rated Farmersville Lady Farmers.
The Farmers, who are led by LSU commit Angie Lee, captured the area match 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-22).
”We gave it our best shot and I’m extremely proud of my team," Bearettes Coach Anna Cleere said. "I’ll miss my seniors so much, but looking forward to building off of this season. A big thank you to our community’s support and as some might say, HUMMM BLUUUE."
The first game was dominated by the height and ability to block and hit by Lee. The Farmers' libero Morgan Erwin got to nearly every shot the Bearettes put across the net. Brownsboro kept it close on the play of setter Rilee Rinehart and hitter Tikeah McKenzie. The final score was 25-19.
The second game was a game of unforced errors. It seemed like every time the Bearettes got something going the Farmers would benefit from unforced errors. Baylee Valliant sparked Farmersville in this game, winning 25-13.
In the third game the Garrett twins, Khyra and Khayla, along with McKenzie blocked and hit kill shots, showing they wanted this match to continue. The Bearettes led 8-6, then Sophia White started serving great. At 16-10 in favor of the Farmers, the Bearettes made their final charge behind Camille Bowman, and got within 18-16, but that was as close as they came. The final game was 25-22.
Outstanding players for Brownsboro were Rinehart, the Garrett twins, McKenzie, and Bowman. Madi Hernandez had a good afternoon serving. Rinehart led in assists with 17. McKenzie had six kills and the twins had three apiece. Hernandez led in digs with 14.
Farmersville had Lee, Erwin, Valliant, White, and Rendi Fetty play outstanding.
Farmersville won their 42nd match of the year and will play Van, a 3-0 winner over Nevada Community, in the regionla quarterfinals. The Bearettes end their season 23-11, and played some really great volleyball during the season.