It was a night of aces, digs, dinks, smashes and kills as a trio of varsity volleyball matches unfolded on Tuesday at Tyler High School.
Bullard was the big winner, taking wins over Nacogdoches Central Heights and Tyler High at the THS Gymnasium.
In the first match, the Lady Panthers defeated the Central Heights Lady Devils 3-1 (25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20). Bullard then downed the Tyler Lady Lions 3-1 (25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15).
Central Heights, in the late match, scored a 3-0 win over the Lady Lions (25-14, 25-17, 25-12).
Bullard improves to 10-3 on the season and will take part in the Van Tournament on Friday.
Leading the way for the Lady Panthers against Central Heights were Taylor Clark (45 assists, 8 digs), Olivia Anderson (19 kills, 10 digs), Paige Whitehead (20 kills), Campbell Clark (8 kills, 2 blocks), Callie Bailey (23 digs) and Libby Luscombe (8 digs).
Pacing the Lady Devils were Danni Niuman, Kenzie Keller (daughter of SFA basketball coach Kyle Keller), Emory Muckleroy, Madi Best, Amalya Williams, Sophia Shriver, Caroline Ashley and Avery Fuller.
In the win over THS, top Bullard players were Clark (38 assists, 10 digs), Anderson (13 kills, 10 digs), Paige Whitehead (12 kills), Campbell (12 kills), Bailey (17 digs), Luscombe (12 digs) and Riley Roberts (14 digs).
Leading the way for the Lady Lions were captains Kristen Williams and Amaya Moon, Maliyah Jones, La'Tajia Hambrick, Maniya Simpson, Zaniah Johnson, Makayia Taylor and Kemani Rollins.
In the third set between Bullard and Tyler, the game was tied at 23-23. The Lady Lions won the final two points, a kill by Simpson followed by an ace Simpson.
The Lady Lions are 4-5 on the season and are scheduled to visit Ore City at 5:30 p.m. Friday. On Tuesday, Aug. 23 Tyler travels across town to play at Grace Community (6 p.m.).