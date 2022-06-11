BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nick Biddison hit two of No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech's five home runs, including one to lead off the game, and the Hokies stayed alive in the Blacksburg Super Regional with a 14-8 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.
The win by Virginia Tech (45-12) forces a winner-take-all game with Oklahoma (40-22) on Sunday for a berth in the College World Series. The Sooners beat the Hokies 5-4 in Friday’s opener. The Sooners are aiming for their 11th CWS appearance — winning the event in 1951 and 1994. Virginia Tech has never been to the CWS and just won its first regional tournament.
Gavin Cross and Cade Hunter hit two-run shots in the third to put Virginia Tech ahead 5-0.
Oklahoma scored three in the bottom of the third — on a RBI single by Blake Robertson and a two-run single by Jimmy Crooks — and added another run in the fourth on a solo homer by Brett Squires to get within 5-4.
The Hokies pulled away with a four-run fifth — sparked by Tanner Shobel's lead-off home run. Carson Jones' two-run single in the sixth led to three runs and a 12-5 lead. Biddison capped the scoring with a solo homer in the ninth.
Jonah Hurney (6-1) pitched four shutout innings in relief to get the win. He allowed just two hits, striking out seven.
David Sandlin (8-4) took the loss for Oklahoma, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out six.
Tennessee 12, Notre Dame 4
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luc Lipcius hit two home runs in an eight-run fifth inning and No. 1 overall seed Tennessee rolled to a 12-4 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday to stay alive in the Knoxville Super Regional.
Tennessee (57-8) and Notre Dame (39-15) will play a third game on Sunday with a berth in the College World Series on the line. The Fighting Irish beat Tennessee 8-6 on Friday. Tennessee is looking for its second straight and sixth CWS appearance overall. The Vols have never won the event, finishing second in 1951. Notre Dame has made two CWS appearances — 1957 and 2002.
Tennessee was clinging to a 1-0 lead — on Trey Lipscomb's RBI double in the first inning — heading into the top of the fifth. Lipcius homered off Notre Dame starter John Bertrand (9-3) on a 1-1 pitch to lead off. Cortland Lawson doubled and moved to third on a single by Seth Stephenson. One out later, Jordan Beck hit a three-run shot to make it 5-0. After Lipscomb popped out, Evan Russell homered to left field. Jackson Dennies relieved Bertrand and walked Jared Dickey before yielding a single to Christian Moore. Lipcius made it 9-0 with a three-run shot.
Arkansas 4, North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Peyton Stoval sparked a three-run fifth inning with a lead-off home run, Connor Noland threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Arkansas upset No. 10 overall seed North Carolina 4-1 in the first round of the Chapel Hill Super Regional on Saturday.
Arkansas (42-19) and North Carolina (42-21), both making a 10th super regional appearance, will play again on Sunday. A win by the Razorbacks would send them to their 11th College World Series in search of their first title. A win by the Tar Heels would force a winner-take-all game on Monday. The two schools are playing for the first time in 33 years.
The Razorbacks took the lead for good in the top of the fifth. Stoval hit the first pitch out to right-center field for his ninth home run of the season. Zack Gregory walked, Braydon Webb singled and both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch by UNC starter Max Carlson (4-3). Slavens singled to center to drive in Gregory and Evan Wallace followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Webb.
Gregory walked and scored on a single by Slavens in the seventh to make it 4-0. Vance Honeycutt drove in the lone run for the Tar Heels with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth.
Noland (4-2) yielded six hits and a walk, striking out six. Hagen Smith pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.
Mississippi 10, Southern Miss 0
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tim Elko drove in the first run of the game with a single and added a two-run double in a seven-run sixth inning to power Mississippi to a 10-0 romp over No. 11 overall seed Southern Mississippi in the first round of the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Saturday.
Ole Miss (36-22) and Southern Miss (47-18) will play again on Sunday. A win by the Rebels would send them to the College World Series. If the Golden Eagles win it would force a deciding game on Monday. Ole MIss is aiming for its sixth CWS appearance but just its second since 1972. The Rebels have never won the event. Southern Miss has made just one appearance — in 2009.