Just as a shepherd protects his flock, Starrville Methodist Church Pastor Mark Allen McWilliams cared for his congregation up until his death on Sunday.
Only two days since the loss of her husband, Rosemary McWilliams spoke to the church membership and community members about Mark and his passion for sharing the word of God during the church’s regular Tuesday prayer service.
“This is my first day I can actually function correctly ... God, you know why, you know how this happened,” she said. “You know the ins and outs of everything. You know how much Mark loved you. And he knew that, when God says ‘my last breath,’ that’s when God says it and that’s when it will be. That’s how we walked and that’s how we professed our Christian faith.”
The pastor was killed and two others, including Rosemary and church member Mike Sellars, were injured before Sunday services.
Police said Mytrez Deunte Woolen, who was hiding in the church bathroom from police, took McWilliams’ gun. The pastor died at the church.
Woolen, 21, of Woolen, remains in the Smith County Jail on charges of capital murder by terror threat or other felony, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident. His bonds total $3.5 million.
“During what happened here ... Mark was a very brave man. He was very brave in this. You know, a shepherd takes care of his flock, he does,” Rosemary McWilliams said of her beloved husband. “When Mark was fighting for not just his life, but my life and Vic’s life and Mike. He was fighting and that’s what a shepherd does, he lays down his life for his flock.”
Rod Sanford of Cross Brand Cowboy Church said all the members of Starrville Methodist are heartbroken.
Sanford noted that McWilliams didn’t stand at the podium as a pastor typically might in church, instead he got down on the same level as the attendees.
“He wanted to be down with the people,” Sanford said. “He wanted to be among the people. If you didn’t know him, you lost something. The world has lost something. When we pray here, it’s not just idle prayers. That’s the only outlet we have is prayer.”
It’s been a year since Mark and Rosemary McWilliams began the Tuesday prayer at the church, Rosemary said, noting he was a big believer in the power of prayer.
“Mark was a man who absolutely loved God. There’s no denying it, that’s all he talked about, he was a Christian through and through and he just loved people,” she said. “And it was in his heart to see the world changed and to see people’s lives change, to find the Lord and to love the Lord and be close to him. It was so important to us.”
She asked for the presence of God to fill the hearts of everyone in the church to help them find comfort.
“You have said I will take what the enemy has meant for evil into good. And I hope you turn it into good for this church, for the community, for churches across the country, for Christianity, for the next generation. Lord, you are so good,” Rosemary said. “Mark’s presence is not here, but the love for Mark is here and in our hearts. Father, I know Mark only did what the Bible said to do. He was a man of God. He was a man who would be so concerned about following the Word to a T.”
Rosemary recalled how Mark often said, “Jesus had 12 and he changed the world,” and “we have a handful of people here, we can change the world.” She prayed that God would take the church’s mourning and make it into joy.
“So Father, I am asking that mark’s death would be a catalyst, something you or God and only You or God, your ways are higher than our ways, but I am asking today and everywhere, to agree in prayer with me, Lord, don’t waste this pain,” she said. “Don’t waste this pain in our hearts today. Don’t waste it, make something beautiful of it Lord. Something from your heart, Father.”
When she and Mark met, he asked her to be his covenant prayer partner and he gave her a ring, but he didn’t ask for her hand in marriage.
“Seven years later, I said ‘you know, you never asked me to marry you.’ he said, “I didn’t did I?” So he got me this ring and got on his knee again and asked me to marry him,” she said.
Rosemary prayed for everyone who was at the church during the fatal incident, she prayed for the members of the church and everyone who attended the prayer service on Tuesday.
She then prayed for the man who fatally shot her husband.
“God as we learn to forgive others and those who have sinned against us ... Lord, I pray ... I pray for Mytrez Woolen,” Rosemary said.
After a long pause she continued, “Father we ask God that you put in our hearts the ability to forgive. We have choices, we have the ability to choose, but we know there is only one way and that is forgiveness. So help us to do the right thing so we can continue to be in right standing with you. Father. Lord, I pray for this man who has this kind of destiny and future. Lord, you said to pray for all men, for God’s soul of the world you gave us God’s only son. Whoever will believe in him might not perish. In your heart, no man will perish. Father we pray your love over him. We pray God’s salvation over him. We pray and ask for mercy for him. Somehow, someway God, you open a door. Because Father, that’s your heart.”
Along with Rosemary, people who knew Mark as well as pastors from over 100 miles away shared prayer and kindness.
Earl Brown, pastor at the nearby First Baptist Church Winona, encouraged church and community members to embrace Rosemary in her time of deep loss.
“We remember the pastor, but we always forget the wife. When a church loses a pastor they’re going to find another pastor,” Brown said. “The wife will either stay a part of the church or leave, but it’s important that we remember that she’s still here.”
He noted how the Bible asks people to care for widowed and the orphans.
Kyev Tatum, pastor of New Mountain Rose Baptist Church of Fort Worth, told attendees he first heard the news of McWilliams’ death from Gov. Greg Abbott and as a fellow pastor he was deeply saddened.
“When a pastor dies in the line of duty, every pastor hurts for him and his wife,” Tatum said.
He grew up in the Tyler area and said he loves the Piney Woods region. He teamed up with others, including Vint Hargrave of 911 Ministries in Mansfield, to raise money for Rosemary.
“In a day, we raised some money for you to let you know that we can’t pay you where it hurts but we can love you where it hurts,” Tatum said.
Subrina Calloway of 1st Class Divas and Dons in Dallas, who came with Tatum and Hargrave, gave Rosemary a check for $1,700 on behalf of her organization, New Mountain Rose Baptist Church in Fort Worth, and the Redemption Bowl.
Sam Griffith, retired justice of the 12th Court of Appeals, said his family has been attending Starrville Methodist since 1872 and he preached his first sermon at the church in the 1980s.
He said the time people spend on Earth is limited but they are created for a purpose.
”Mark, he’s not upset at the moment. He’s going where I want to be, folks,” Griffith said. “We want to be home with Jesus. We’re only here for a short while. Mark is home with Jesus. Thank you for Mark, heck of a guy. (He) started this prayer thing because he realized prayer mattered. He kept this church going because he realized this church mattered. He tried to infill us with the holy spirit so that we would matter.”