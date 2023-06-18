MONTREAL (AP) — When he won the pole in the pouring rain, Max Verstappen was quick to explain that it had been his father who would stand on the wet track during his early days of karting and point him to the correct driving lines.
So when Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix on Father's Day — a 41st victory that tied the Dutchman for fifth on the all-time Formula One wins list with the late Ayrton Senna and gave Red Bull its 100th win as an organization — he was quick to salute the man who had molded him into the two-time reigning world champion.
The 25-year-old reminisced of the days he and Jos Verstappen traveled by van throughout Europe to his karting races, the father hoping to raise a winner. Jos Verstappen made 107 F1 starts and was once a teammate of Michael Schumacher.
"Without him I would not sit here today," Verstappen said of his father. "He has taught me and prepared me for so much, from a very young age. He had this goal, he had this goal set for me to first of all be better than him. And then try to get to Formula One, you know?
"We still call every day. I mean right before the race, I was still talking to him about what we were going to do with that strategy. He likes to know. Even when he's not here. It's just nice to have that kind of relationship with your dad."
The Dutchman's repeat win in Montreal extended his season-long dominance.
Verstappen won for the sixth time this season — the fourth in a row — and Red Bull remained a perfect 8 for 8 on the year.
Tying Senna was simply a byproduct of his success.
"I hate to compare different generations," Verstappen said, deflecting. "From my side, the only thing I can say is when I was a little kid driving and karting, I was dreaming about being a Formula One driver. I never imagined to win 41.
"And of course I'm proud of that. But of course I hope it's not stopping here. I hope that we can keep on winning races."
Lewis Hamilton holds the all-time record with 103 wins, but the seven-time champion said in Canada he expected Verstappen to surpass the mark eventually. Verstappen was quick to note that as Red Bull celebrated its 100th win, he alone was responsible for 41 victories.
Hamilton and the rest of the field had hoped to give Verstappen a challenge at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where rain throughout the weekend scrambled the competition and created optimism that Red Bull legitimately would be challenged.
Fernando Alonso thought he had a shot, and it was improved when Nico Hulkenberg was given a qualifying penalty that moved Alonso to the front row next to Verstappen for the start.
But Hamilton, starting alongside Mercedes teammate George Russell on the second row, got a surprise jump on Alonso and snagged second place at the start. Verstappen still easily pulled away from both, and on the first dry day of the weekend in Montreal, rolled to another easy win.
It wasn't an overwhelming Red Bull rout; Sergio Perez, who had hoped to "reset" his season in Canada, was a distant sixth. Perez has been so underwhelming of late that Alonso answered a simple "yes" when asked if he can pass Perez in the championship standings.
Perez is second in the standings with just a nine-point lead over Alonso. Verstappen leads Red Bull teammate Perez by 69 points.
Hamilton finished third for his second consecutive podium and was followed by Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.
Alex Albon of Williams was seventh and followed by Esteban Ocon of Alpine.
Palou continues hot streak
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Alex Palou started the weekend at Road America with a car-damaging crash and rallied to end it with his third victory in the last four IndyCar races.
That's how well things have been going for the Spaniard in his remarkable first half to the IndyCar season.
Palou built on his commanding lead in the points standings with a decisive victory Sunday. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won by 4.5610 seconds over Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, Team Penske's winner at Road America last year.
"It was an amazing day for us," Palou said.
Palou's victory was the 250th overall team win for Chip Ganassi Racing
It's been amazing month, really.
Palou's title follows victories on May 13 at the Indianapolis road course and June 4 at Detroit. The only race he hasn't won out of the last four was the Indy 500, where he finished fourth but had the pole position and dominated for much of the race until he was spun on pit road during routine stops.
He has a 74-point lead in the points standings over Ganassi teammate Marcus Ericsson. The last time anyone had this big of a lead eight races into the season was in 2020, when eventual series champion Scott Dixon owned a 117-point edge.
Pato O'Ward of Arrow McLaren was third, and Dixon of Ganassi was fourth. Colton Herta started from the pole and dominated but Andretti Autosport blew the strategy and Herta finished fifth.
Palou's victory didn't come easily.
He spun in a Saturday morning practice, hitting the tire barrier with the right side of his Honda. But after his team worked to rebuild his car later that day, Palou finished third in qualifying to put himself in position for another victory.
Palou is seeking his second IndyCar series title in three years after winning the crown in 2021. Will Power is the defending series champion.
Although Herta dominated, a late pit decision caused him to fade down the stretch.
Herta was in front when he went to pit road on the 40th lap, one lap before the rest of the lead group. Herta remained ahead of the competitors who pitted a lap later but had a much more precarious fuel situation.
That enabled Palou to gradually close the gap before finally overtaking him on the 49th of 55 laps on the 4.014-mile, 14-turn course.
Dixon's fourth-place finish was remarkable considering what had happened a day earlier.
The six-time IndyCar Series champion was at fault in a crash with Power during a Saturday morning practice that severely damaged both their cars. An angry Power got out of his car, exchanged words with Dixon and shoved him in the chest.
Dixon's car was damaged badly enough that he used an entirely different vehicle for qualifying later Saturday. He qualified 23rd in the 27-car field but worked his way up near the front of the pack.