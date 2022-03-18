FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys are adding a former first-round pick to their pass-rushing unit, agreeing to a one-year contract with free agent outside linebacker Dante Fowler, the team announced.
The former No. 3 overall pick was released by the Atlanta Falcons in mid-February and has been on the open market until now. Fowler is also just the second outside free agent that Dallas has brought in this offseason with former Steelers receiver James Washington being the other.
While Fowler has never previously played for the Cowboys in his career, this is a familiar situation the 27-year-old finds himself in. This signing reunites him with current Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who signed Fowler as a free agent in 2020 when he was the head coach in Atlanta. This isn't the first time that the Cowboys have signed players with ties to Quinn as both Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal both had roles on defense a season ago.
The addition of Fowler should help cushion the blow of losing Randy Gregory in free agency this week. The Cowboys had originally agreed to a five-year deal worth upward of $70 million with Gregory, but those negotiations collapsed as they reached the finish line and the pass rusher ended up leaving for the Denver Broncos.
The Cowboys are also bringing back linebacker Leighton Vander Esch along with safety Malik Hooker and long snapper Jake McQuaide.
Vander Esch will play on a one-year contract worth up to $3 million after the fifth-year option on the 2018 first-round pick's rookie contract wasn't picked up. The Cowboys announced all three deals Friday.
After a strong rookie season that led to his only Pro Bowl, Vander Esch never has matched that production while dealing with injuries. He had surgery for a narrowing of the spinal cord after a neck injury limited him to nine games in 2019.
Vander Esch broke a collarbone in the 2020 opener and was limited to 10 games that season, then his role was diminished last year with first-round draft pick Micah Parsons emerging as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The Cowboys signed Hooker last summer after four injury-filled seasons in Indianapolis for the 2017 first-round pick. Hooker played in 15 games with three starts for the Cowboys last season.
McQuaide replaced L.P. Ladouceur last year after Ladouceur spent 16 years as the Dallas long snapper. McQuaide was with special teams coach John Fassel with the Los Angeles Rams.