For Tyler teacher Holly Storment Drain tears flowed as she talked with childhood friends after learning of the mass school shooting in Uvalde.
Drain, a physical education teacher at Owens Elementary School in Tyler, grew up in Uvalde and attended Robb Elementary School.
"This is my hometown," Drain said. "This was the same elementary school I attended. I attended Uvalde schools from second grade through my junior year in high school.
"I am heartbroken. This hits me doubly tough — those are the age of the children I teach at Owens."
Drain left Uvalde halfway through her junior year as her father was asked to start an Episcopal church in Corpus Christi.
"It is such a wonderful community with great people," she said. "I have lifelong friends who still live there. This is such a tight-knit town. Everyone knows everyone."
Drain added this on her Facebook page, "Please pray for these precious families. I will forever be grateful that I was raised in this amazing community while being surrounded by the most loving families and friends ever."