Danielle Lacasse of women's soccer and Zachary Tucker of cross country/track and field have been named as the Male and Female Scholar-Athletes of the Year as announced by the UT Tyler athletic department on Tuesday afternoon.
The Male and Female Scholar-Athlete Awards as part of the UT Tyler Athletics Annual Awards recognize a male and female graduating senior with the highest individual GPA of this year's graduating class. Danielle Lacasse and Zachary Tucker both graduated this spring with their respective degrees and have maintained stellar GPA's while adhering to the rigorous schedule that a student-athlete at the collegiate level demands.
Both Lacasse and Tucker will be attending medical school this fall as Danielle graduated with her degree in Biology and will be attending VCOM-Auburn Medical School this July to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. Tucker will attend the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth upon graduation to earn a doctorate of osteopathic medicine, or DO.
Tucker was named the Lone Star Conference Academic Athlete of the Year on five different occasions throughout his UT Tyler career, twice in cross country and indoor track and field and once in outdoor track and field.
