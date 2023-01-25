RICHARDSON, TEXAS – UT Tyler baseball earned a sixth place ranking in the Lone Star Conference Preseason Baseball Poll that was released on Monday morning.
The Patriots are coming off of a year in which they finished 31-22 and placed fifth in the LSC regular season standings and were on of the final four teams remaining in the LSC postseason tournament before being eliminated by St. Edward's. UT Tyler narrowly missed out on an NCAA postseason appearance but will look to reload and march right back into competition this spring as they head into their second season of postseason eligibility in the Division II era.
UT Tyler will lose senior leadership and tremendous production from the trio of Kyle McShaffry, Lukas Polanco, and Tanner Roach, but the Patriots will return a very talented roster with the likes of Carson Cox, Ethan Bedgood, Jordan Gochenour, Dylan Blomquist, and A.J. Irvin leading the way. Both Blomquist and Irvin each earned D2CCA All-South Central Region nods, while Irvin also snagged a NCBWA Second Team All-South Central Region award.
Joining a talented group of returners will be several new additions including a trio of key transfers in Lane Hutchinson, Austin Ochoa, and JP O'Neal. Hutchinson is an infielder from Watson, Louisiana that joins the Patriots after playing at Baton Rouge CC. Ochoa is another infielder from Refugio, Texas that played his prior seasons at UTSA. O'Neal joins the Patriots from Normangee, Texas and Incarnate Word and is a right handed pitcher.
Angelo State was picked to repeat as Lone Star Conference champions after earning 23 of the 32 first place votes. West Texas A&M was second with eight first place votes and were followed by Texas A&M-Kingsville with one first place vote. Lubbock Christian and St. Edward's round out the top five.
The Patriots have just over a week remaining to prepare for the season as they get started with a road trip to Oklahoma Christian on February 3-5. The Patriots first series inside Irwin Field at the UT Tyler Ballpark will be February 10-12 against St. Mary's.
2023 LSC Baseball Preseason Poll
Rank Team 1st Total
1 Angelo State 23 407
2 West Texas A&M 8 388
3 Texas A&M-Kingsville 1 315
4 Lubbock Christian 298
5 St. Edward's 296
6 UT Tyler 291
7 Oklahoma Christian 206
8 St. Mary's 203
9 Texas A&M International 160
10 UAFS 131
11 Eastern New Mexico 88
12 Cameron 82
13 UT Permian Basin 47