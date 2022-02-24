The UT Tyler basketball teams end the regular season on Saturday in San Angelo, facing Angelo State in a doubleheader (2 and 4 p.m.). UT Permian hosts Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Destini Whitehead led the way with 18 points on 8-11 shooting as the Patriots got out in front early and led all the way. She was followed by Montse Gutierrez, who had 15 points on 5-6 shooting, and then Lovisa Hevinder and Martina Machalova, who each scored 13.
Liah Davis collected a team-high five rebounds. Elli Emrich and Gutierrez each had four.
PATRIOT BASEBALL
The UT Tyler baseball team will play host to St. Edward's this weekend in a Lone Star Conference series at Irwin Field. The series begins on Friday with a 2 p.m. first pitch against the Hilltoppers.
Games two and three of the series will be a part of a doubleheader that is set to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and both teams will conclude the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Patriots are 6-6 overall and in LSC play, while St. Ed's is 9-3 overall and in conference.
PATRIOT SOFTBALL
The No. 1 UT Tyler softball team's doubleheader against No. 12 Rogers State previously scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday in Claremore, Oklahoma has been postponed due to inclement weather across the region.
A make-up date for the games will be announced at a later date. UT Tyler will begin Lone Star Conference play in their next scheduled contests, as they are set to travel to No. 5 West Texas A&M for their LSC opener on Mar. 4, followed by a trip to Portales, New Mexico on Mar. 6 for a doubleheader against Eastern New Mexico.
TRACK & FIELD
The Patriots men's and women's track and field programs are hitting the road to Lubbock for the 2022 Lone Star Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday.
UT Tyler athletes will be eligible to compete in the NCAA National Indoor Track and Field Championships for the first time this season as they have completed the transition into a full-fledged Division II program. Athletes that meet the NCAA national marks in their respective disciplines will receive an invite to the national meet on March 11-12 in Pittsburg, Kansas.