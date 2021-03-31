GOALKEEPER

Mathias Eriksen, UT Tyler, SO, Marketing, GK, Vejle, Denmark, Campus Vejle

Mathias Eriksen shutout No. 16 St. Mary's to lead UT Tyler to an upset 1-0 win over the Rattlers despite facing a total of 17 shots throughout the match. Six of those 17 efforts were on target for St. Mary's and Eriksen stopped all six attempts to finish with six saves for the evening. The Rattlers were most aggressive in the first half, totaling five attempts on goal. The Vejle, Denmark native answered his one challenge in the second half and earned the win on a St. Mary's own-goal in the 33rd minute. He has now recorded three clean sheets in his last four starts.

 
 

