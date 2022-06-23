The USTFCCCA Outdoor All-Region awards were announced on Wednesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and three Patriots added to their already impressive resumes.
Abeni Kratzmeyer, MyKaela Alfred, and Corey Perryman were each selected to the USTFCCCA All-South Central Region team after their finishes in their respective events. Only the top five individuals in each event in each region earned the all-region honors.
This is Kratzmeyer's first outdoor all-region selection after she was an indoor all-region selection earlier this season. The freshman from Mineola, Texas has enjoyed a strong season in which she was an All-LSC Second Team honoree in the indoor season and then an All-LSC First Team honoree during the outdoor season. She would go on to set the LSC meet record in the pole vault and a new school record at a height of 4.06 meters.
That mark was well within the height necessary to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Kratzmeyer would go on to place 8th overall and secured her first USTFCCCA First Team All-American honors.
For Alfred, this is her first outdoor all-region selection after also being honored as an all-region indoor selection earlier in the spring. She is a graduate student from Tyler, Texas and has enjoyed great success in the hurdle events. After an indoor season that saw selection as an All-LSC Third Team member, Alfred jumped right back into action in the outdoor part of the schedule.
Alfred made her way onto the All-LSC Second Team after posting several strong runs in the 100 meter hurdles. Her season best time of 14.06 seconds at the LSC Outdoor Championships would place her second in the conference and third overall amongst South Central Region opponents.
For Perryman, he would also round out his senior season with his first all-region selection. After just coming up short in the 60 meter hurdles during the indoor portion of the schedule, Perryman went back to work during the outdoor season.
The senior from Carrollton, Texas ran his season best time at the NCAA Tune-Up meet in Canyon, Texas. That meet also served as one last chance for athletes to post an NCAA qualifying mark, and that is exactly what he did, running a time of 14.08 seconds to set a new school record. Perryman qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships with Kratzmeyer, where he would place 13th overall.