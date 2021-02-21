UT Tyler freshman Taylor Jackson scored a career high 24 points but the Patriots fell to Texas A&M International, 98-60, on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference women's basketball game.

Jackson, a McKinney native, hit 7 of 14 shots attempts, while also leading the Patriots in rebounding with seven.  

UT Tyler fell behind early in the contest, trailing 59-22 at the halftime break, put pieced together a quality second half which saw the Patriots post 38 points, including a 25-point third quarter effort.

The Patriots return to Tyler on Wednesday (5 p.m. tipoff) for a match up against Texas A&M-Kingsville that will kick off a stretch of three home games in the final four contests of the 2020-21 season.

Shala Robinson finished with eight points and five rebounds, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

