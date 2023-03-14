After working overtime in the Sweet 16, the UT Tyler Patriots are heading to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II basketball tournament.
The Patriots defeated Lone Star Conference rival Lubbock Christian, 67-64, in double overtime on Monday to claim the South Central Regional Championship in San Angelo.
UT Tyler (27-7) is the No. 8 seed and will take on No. 1 seed Ashland (34-0) at 6 p.m. Monday at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouir.
The Patriots will make their first trip to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in just their second season of postseason eligibility in D-II, and just their second appearance in the final eight teams in program history. UT Tyler made the Elite 8 as an NCAA Division III program.
Ashland University is in Ashland, Ohio. The Eagles won the Midwest Regional title with a 61-58 win over Grand Valley State (Allendale, Michigan) on their home court on Monday.
As for the Patriots, Martina Machalova hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer in the second overtime after Meagan Mendazona’s last-second free throws forced OT and the Patriots defeated Lubbock Christian.
After inheriting a program that was 3-37 in their first two years against D-II competition, Head Coach Rebecca Alvidrez has UT Tyler in the Elite Eight.
With five seconds left in regulation, Mendazona was fouled attempting a shot. The freshman from Independence, Oregon swished both shots to tie the game at 50-50 and force overtime.
In the first OT session, Mendazona’s bucket and a free throw, along with Montse Gutierrez’s foul shot put the Patriots up 58-54 with 2:06 shooting. However, the Lady Chaps scored the final four points of the period (2 free throws by Grace Foster at 1:45, 2 free throws by Maci Maddox at 8 seconds) to force another extra period.
With the game tied at 62-62, Ella Bradley grabbed an offensive rebound. She got the ball to Lovisa Hevinder who dished to Machalova who canned the trey for a 65-62 lead with 53 seconds showing.
LCU pulled within 65-64 on a layup by Carli Bostwick with 21 seconds.
After a UT Tyler timeout, Hevinder was fouled. The sophomore from Stockholm, Sweden made both free throws for a 67-64 advantage at 20 seconds.
Lubbock Christian’s Bostwick tried a 3-pointer for the tie, but missed and Mendazona rebounded as time expired.
Mendazona led UT Tyler with 18 points, followed by Gutierrez with 17 and Hevinder with 11.
Hevinder had nine rebounds with Mendazona and Gutierrez with eight apiece.
Foster and Maddox led LCU with 15 points each with Audrey Robertson adding 13 points.