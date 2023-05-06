It took a little drama, but the UT Tyler Patriots are Lone Star Conference softball tournament champions.
Michelle Arias' sacrifice fly plated JT Smith in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the Patriots to a 4-3 victory over Oklahoma Christian on Saturday in the championship game before 498 fans at Irwin Ballpark.
It was the 31st consecutive win for UT Tyler as the Patriots improve to 54-4. Oklahoma Christian falls to 36-15.
The Patriots receive the LSC automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament. UT Tyler won the LSC Tournament in its second year of eligiblity. The Patriots are hopeful of hosting the NCAA South Central Regional, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.
Arias, the Patriots third baseman from San Antonio, was voted Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
She was joined on the all-tourney team by UT Tyler teammates Courtney Plocheck (shortstop from Deer Park), Shea O'Leary (pitcher from Castaic, California) and Tatum Goff (pitcher from Rusk).
Others honored were Oklahoma Christian first baseman Boo Robinson, Eastern New Mexico second baseman Jokaira Paredes, Oklahoma Christian third baseman Brooklyn Bain, Oklahoma Christian catcher Whitney Walde, West Texas A&M outfielder Brittni Rufus, St. Edward's outfielder Arianna Vidales,
OF: Ashlynn Bruce, Cameron
P: Shea O’Leary, UT Tyler
P: Jill Dickson, Oklahoma Christian
P: Tatum Goff, UT Tyler
UTL: Aaliyah Brown, Oklahoma Christian
UT Tyler led the