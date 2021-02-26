DALLAS — On the day of its first NCAA Division II Top 25 ranking, the No. 22 UT Tyler volleyball team played up to its ranking with a dominant 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 sweep at DBU on Wednesday night to complete a four-match season series sweep.
The Patriots dominated the match defensively, recording nearly as many digs (73) in Wednesday’s three-set sweep as they produced the night before in four sets (76). UT Tyler also held DBU to season-lows in kills (20) and hitting percentage (-.025).
Savannah Guzman was one of four Patriots with double-digit digs, finishing with a match-high 20 digs, and Christina Escamilla produced match-highs of 13 kills and 3 blocks.
With the win, UT Tyler improved to 8-0 overall and is one of three remaining undefeated programs in the Lone Star Conference. The Patriots are one victory away from securing at least a share of the LSC Central Division title with four regular-season matches left on the schedule. DBU falls to 1-7.
Escamilla posted a match-high 13 kills, tying the season-high she recorded in Tuesday’s four-set victory, and she added a match-high three block assists along with Hattie Murray. Guzman collected a match-high 20 digs, her second 20-dig effort of the season, and she was joined by three others with double-digit digs — Mikayla Ware (16 digs, 9 kills), Callie Craus (13 digs) and Kylee Becker (13 digs).
UT Tyler visits Texas A&M-Commerce for a pair of matches on the road next week (March 2-3), before concluding the regular season at home with two matches against Texas Woman’s University (March 9-10).