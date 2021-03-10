UT Tyler completed a perfect 12-0 regular season with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-8 25-8) sweep of Texas Woman’s on senior night Tuesday inside the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriots trailed only once in the squad’s seventh sweep of the 2021 abbreviated spring schedule, the second-consecutive sweep of Texas Woman’s in as many nights. That lone deficit came in the third and final set as Texas Woman’s jumped out to a 1-0 lead with the opening point of the frame, but proved no match for a Patriot squad that totaled 37 kills and hit .385 as a team for the match.
UT Tyler will now shift their attention to the 2021 Spring Volleyball Championship as one of four hosts for the opening and quarterfinal matches on March 23-24. UT Tyler will have an opening round bye before facing the winner of Tuesday night’s opening round match on Wednesday.
The 3-0 win over the Pioneers was nearly flawless for a UT Tyler squad that limited the opposition to a hitting percentage of -.100 and recorded a season-high .385 hitting percentage themselves. Christina Escamilla led the way for UT Tyler with nine kills and five blocks to total 12.5 points scored on the evening, while Kylee Becker posted her second-straight dominant match with eight kills and a team-high 12 digs.
UT Tyler pulled ahead in the first set thanks to a six-point run coming out of the 11-10 mark to pad a 17-10 advantage. That opening set run would be the first of eight runs of five or more straight points for the Patriots in the match.
UT Tyler closed out the first set 25-14 win with six straight points and then followed that string of points up with a 16-3 run to open the second set to cruise to a 25-8 victory in the set. Texas Woman’s was only able to notch a total of 16 kills for the entirety of the match and was forced into 25 attack errors, while UT Tyler posted just seven errors throughout the three sets of play.
The third set opened with much of the same quality play for the Patriots as they built a 16-3 lead once again to open up the set and never looked back, closing out the third and final set with a 5-1 run to once again win by a 25-8 margin.
Senior Olivia Burnett fittingly closed out the second and third set wins with a kill on an evening in which she along with Brianna Bellehumeur were honored as part of the program’s senior night celebration prior to first serve.
The 13 blocks posted by the Patriots are the highest ever recorded in UT Tyler volleyball history in a three-set match.
Six different Patriots had a hand in that record-setting block total as Hattie Murray posted four blocks alongside Escamilla’s five, while three other Patriots notched a pair of blocks on the evening. Callie Crause posted a double-double on the night with 14 assists and 10 digs.
UT Tyler will look to see how the final standings shake out across the league in next week’s make-up matches before hosting the opening and quarterfinal matches inside the Herrington Patriot Center.