LAREDO, TEXAS - #5 UT Tyler completed the weekend road sweep with 9-1 and 19-0 run rule wins over Texas A&M International on Sunday afternoon.
The Patriots scored runs in eight of the 10 innings they came to the plate and recorded 30 hits in just 56 at bats to post a team hitting percentage of .536 for the day to put an exclamation mark on an impressive weekend of softball for the club. UT Tyler moved to 19-1 in Lone Star Conference play with the four wins over the weekend over Texas A&M-Kingsville and Texas A&M International, and will sit firmly atop the league standings with 10 games remaining on the season.
The 19 runs scored in the game two win are the most scored for the program in a Division II contest, and match the sixth highest run total in the history of UT Tyler softball.
Four Patriots pitchers combined to toss 10.0 innings on the afternoon, surrendering just one earned run and allowing just five hits. Payton Foster picked up the complete game win in game number one, allowing just three hits in her five innings of work.
13 of the 30 Patriot hits went for extra bases as the team finished the pair of run-rule wins with 10 doubles and three homers. Courtney Plocheck, Haleigh Swinney and Mak Dominguez all had four hits while Bayli Simon, Ashley Perez and Kylie Brown all homered.
The Patriots scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings to get game number one started as Perez got the day going with a two-run homer to left field that scored Hannah Fradkin. UT Tyler never relinquished that lead through either ball game, as the Patriots scored five in the top of the first in game number one to leave no doubt in the finale of their four-game road trip over the weekend.
Dominguez scored Swinney to add to the advantage with a double to left center in the top of the second to get the second inning of game one started for UT Tyler before being driven in on a Fradkin groundout that moved the score to 4-0 after the completion of two innings.
A homer for the Dustdevils in the bottom of the second gave Texas A&M International their only run of the day. That homer proved to be irrelevant to the outcome of the game, as a pair of doubles from Shelby Hughston and Plocheck in the top of the fifth paved the way for the Patriot run rule.
Fradkin drove in Plocheck for her second RBI of game number one to put that run rule in effect with the 9-1 Patriot lead. Foster retired the final six batters she faced in the fourth and fifth to complete her stellar outing and move her overall record to 11-3 on the year.
Perez got the scoring started for UT Tyler in game number two as well, as the first five Patriots to step to the plate all reached base to begin arguably the Patriot's most impressive performance to date. Perez scored Plocheck, who crossed home plate three times throughout the day, with an RBI single to get the first of 19 runs across for the Patriots.
Shae Harris, Swinney and Dominguez all followed suit after the Perez RBI and drove in a run each on base hits to run the score to 3-0. Dominguez scored Harris on an infield single and then executed the double steal with Swinney from third to score Swinney and extend the lead out to 5-0 after the first inning.
Harris added the sixth run on the board in the top of the second with a single that scored Grace Davis before Simon cleared the bases with a homer to left field that broke the game open 9-0 after two innings of play.
Simon totaled six RBI on the day with two hits and a pair of runs scored. The six RBI for Simon on the day matches the third highest individual RBI total in the history of UT Tyler softball.
The scoring continued for UT Tyler in the top of the third as the Patriots scored all 19 of their runs in the first four innings in the contest. The Patriots scored 10 runs on six hits between the third and fourth innings and had three doubles and a two-run homer by Brown in the fourth in the two frames alone.
11 Patriots recorded hits in the 19-0 game two win, while four individuals finished with multi-hit games. Simon went 3-for-4 with the aforementioned six RBI.
Erin Hill picked up the win in game number two to move her season record to 14-2, allowing just one hit in her three innings of work. Sarah Gartman and Morgan McAlexander each tossed an inning of relief, allowing just one hit between them as McAlexander retired three of the four batters she faced in the fifth.
UT Tyler will look for their 20th win in Lone Star Conference play next weekend at Suddenlink Field as the program celebrates Senior Weekend with home doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday. Friday's doubleheader against St. Mary's is set for a 4 p.m. start while the program's Senior Day celebration will take place on Sunday as the Patriots take on St. Edward's at 1 p.m.