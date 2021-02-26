WHITEHOUSE — No. 4 UT Tyler opened the Irwin Softball Classic with a 7-0 win over Our Lake of the Lake on Friday at Whitehouse Softball Complex.
The games were moved to WHS due to wet field conditions at Suddenlink Field.
The Patriots (5-2) return to play with two games scheduled on Saturday (12:30 p.m. vs. Our Lady of the Lake; 5:30 p.m. vs. Rogers State) and Sunday (12:15 p.m. vs. Augustana; 4:45 p.m. vs. St. Mary's). The contests are set to be played in Hallsville.
Payton Foster (2-2), Sarah Gartman and Morgan McAlexander combined on the six-hit shutout and the staff did not issue a walk. Foster threw five innings, allowing four hits while striking out five. Gartman (0 hits, 2 strikeouts) and McAlexander (2 hits) tossed one inning each.
Freshman Kyla Mach belted a home run and a double with Ashley Perez and Audrey Escamilla adding two-baggers.
Mach was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Haleigh Swinney, Perez and Mal Dominguez all had two hits apiece. Amanda Marek and Courtney Plocheck added singles.
Others with RBIs were Marek and Dominguez.
Ariel Montgomery had a double for the Saints with Jalin Oliva-St. Romain and Kaili Luna adding two hits each.
Earier in the day, Our Lady of the Lake (4-5) defeated Texas Woman's 5-2.