LAWTON, Okla. — UT Tyler maintained its 2-game lead in the Lone Star Conference softball standings with a convincing doubleheader sweep at Cameron University on Sunday, as the No. 3-ranked Patriots posted 11-1 and 10-0 victories.
UT Tyler produced 21 runs on 21 hits on the day, did not commit an error, and got a pair of complete-game pitching performances from Payton Foster and Erin Hill to secure the sweep. The sweep extended the Patriots' winning streak to 10 games, the second winning streak of at least 10 games this season, and it marked 8 consecutive games which UT Tyler has surrendered 2 runs or less.
Courtney Plocheck led the offense from the leadoff spot, going 5-for-6 with 7 RBIs on the day. The freshman first baseman had a double and a home run in each game of Sunday's doubleheader, and she has homered in 3 consecutive games.
Plocheck drove in the first 4 runs of the Patriots' 11-1 win in the opener with a third-inning RBI double and a fourth-inning 3-run home run, and Amanda Marek added a sixth-inning grand slam to extend the lead to 10-0. Plocheck added another RBI double and a 2-run home run in the second game, as Ashley Perez added a 4-for-5, 3-RBI effort while Mak Dominguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the 10-0 victory.
Payton Foster notched the win in the circle in the opener, allowing just 1 run on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts to improve to 14-3 on the season. Foster allowed just 1 hit through the first 5 innings, a leadoff single in the second inning before she retired 12 of the next 13 batters.
Meanwhile, Erin Hill struck out 5 in the 7-inning complete-game win in the second game, scattering 5 hits for her ninth shutout of the season.
On the day, Ashley Perez recorded a team-high 6 hits, going 6-for-9 with 2 doubles and 4 RBIs, while Plocheck went 5-for-6 with 3 walks, reaching base in 8 consecutive plate appearances after a strikeout to lead off the opener.
Haleigh Swinney added a multi-hit performance in the opener, going 2-for-4, and Mak Dominguez and Tristin Anders each recorded 2 hits in the second game of the twinbill.
With the sweep, UT Tyler improved to 31-5 overall and 25-1 in LSC play, while Cameron fell to 23-15 overall, 14-12 LSC.
The Patriots wrap up the 2021 season with doubleheaders on the road at nationally ranked opponents, visiting No. 6 Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday, May 1, before wrapping up the season at 10th-ranked Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday, May 4.
UT Tyler currently holds a 2-game edge over Oklahoma Christian for first place in the Lone Star Conference standings.