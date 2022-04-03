Standout pitching and strong hitting combined to help No. 2 UT Tyler sweep Texas A&M International on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader at Suddenlink Field.

The Patriots won 4-0 and 9-1 to improve to 30-4 overall and 16-4 in the LSC. The Dustdevils fall to 14-26 and 7-13.

UT Tyler's next six games (all doubleheaders) are on the road — Friday vs. St. Mary's in San Antonio; Sunday, April 10 vs. St. Edward's in Austin; and Tuesday, April 12 vs. Henderson St. in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. The Patriots return home on Friday, April 22 against Oklahoma Christian.

Texas A&M International returns to Laredo to face Angelo St. on Friday.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.