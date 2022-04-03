Standout pitching and strong hitting combined to help No. 2 UT Tyler sweep Texas A&M International on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader at Suddenlink Field.
The Patriots won 4-0 and 9-1 to improve to 30-4 overall and 16-4 in the LSC. The Dustdevils fall to 14-26 and 7-13.
UT Tyler's next six games (all doubleheaders) are on the road — Friday vs. St. Mary's in San Antonio; Sunday, April 10 vs. St. Edward's in Austin; and Tuesday, April 12 vs. Henderson St. in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. The Patriots return home on Friday, April 22 against Oklahoma Christian.
Texas A&M International returns to Laredo to face Angelo St. on Friday.