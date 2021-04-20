In the 1970s, the California Angels had the phrase of "Tanana and Ryan and two days of cryin'."
Well, the 2021 UT Tyler Patriots have Foster and Hill and lots of thrills.
The Angels pair of Frank Tanana and Nolan Ryan certainly had their fair share of wins, but Payton Foster and Erin Hill have been even more dominant for the Patriots.
Once again on Tuesday, Foster and Hill combined in the circle to shut down St. Mary's in a doubleheader at Suddenlink Field.
The Patriots (29-5, 23-1 Lone Star Conference) scored 2-1 and 3-0 wins over the Rattlers from San Antonio.
UT Tyler's final six games are on the road — Friday vs. Oklahoma Christian in Edmond, Oklahoma; Sunday vs. Cameron in Lawton, Oklahoma; and Saturday, May 1 at Texas A&M-Commerce. St. Mary's (16-18, 11-11) meet Lubbock Christian in San Antonio on Friday.
GAME 1