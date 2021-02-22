UT Tyler opens Lone Star Conference soccer action in Tyler on Wednesday.
The match against West Texas A&M is scheduled for 1 p.m. at UT Tyler's soccer practice field due to current playing conditions at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
After the cancellation of the fall championship season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lone Star Conference announced an abbreviated spring semester for men's soccer that will feature nine teams competing in a single-round robin schedule. The top four teams based on conference points will advance to the LSC Men's Soccer Championship, currently scheduled to take place on April 10 and 12.
The Patriots will be eligible for qualification into the postseason tournament as the NCAA announced that all fall championships will not take place do to the COVID-19 pandemic this spring.