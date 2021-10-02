The UT Tyler women's soccer program scored their most goals ever in a Lone Star Conference match on Saturday afternoon in a 5-0 win over UT Permian Basin.
Five different Patriots found the back of the net to move UT Tyler back over .500 on the year with a 4-3 record and to 2-2 in Lone Star Conference play. The five goals are the most in the program's three seasons competing against Lone Star Conference competition and match the season high from a 5-0 win against LSU Alexandria back on Sept. 4.
UT Tyler scored a pair of first half goals in the road victory and then added three more in the second half to leave no doubt in the win.
Freshman Brooklyn Robinson got the offensive showcase started for UT Tyler in the 22nd minute, finding the back of the net off of a corner kick that broke the scoreless tie. Senior Edina Cakic scored her first goal in a UT Tyler uniform less than 10 minutes later in the 32nd minute off of an assist from Emily Dress.
Dress set Cakic up with a touch to the top of the box that Cakic redirected back into the Falcon goal. UT Tyler had 10 shots in the first half, eight of which were on target.
The 2-0 halftime lead held for little more than 10 minutes as freshman Faith Adje doubled her season total in goals after a nice cross into the box by sophomore Maddie Higgins. Adje hit a nice one-timer past the keeper off of the Higgins cross to extend the advantage to a 3-0 Patriot lead.
Dress then found her way into the goals scored category after the early assist on the Cakic goal, putting a free kick into the back of the net in the 69th minute for the fourth UT Tyler goal of the afternoon. Freshman Vanessa Bart then started the action for the fifth and final score of the game for UT Tyler by dribbling all the way to the UT Permian Basin end line before serving up a beautiful service to Mallory Ingram, who put it across for her first goal of the year.
UT Tyler finished the contest with 18 shots, 12 of which were on goal, and kept the clean sheet in-tact thanks to six saves by keeper Victoria Turner. Four Patriots recorded multiple shots in the effort, led by Adje and Cakic, who each had three.
UT Tyler will look to keep up the offensive momentum in their second straight LSC road match next Wednesday against Texas A&M-Commerce. That match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
The Patriots will return home on the ensuing Saturday for a meeting with #21 West Texas A&M at 2 p.m.