The goals were limited on Wednesday in UT Tyler's Lone Star Conference soccer matches.
In Tyler, the Patriot men tied No. 21 St. Mary's, 0-0, while in Dallas, the UTyler women fell just short of No. 1 Dallas Baptist, 1-0.
The Patriot men (4-0-1) are home on Saturday, hosting UT Permian Basin at the Citizens First Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex. The match has a 4 p.m. scheduled start.
St. Mary's (1-0-3) is scheduled to host UTSA at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Patriot women (5-1, 0-1) are also home on Saturday against UT Permian Basin. The women's match is slated to start at 1 p.m.
DBU (5-0, 1-0) is scheduled to play at Lubbock Christian on Saturday (1 p.m. start).
MEN
Neither team could find the back of the net as both goalkeepers were at the top of their game.
UT Tyler's Mathias Eriksen made five saves for the clean sheet. The Rattlers' Andre Schlaefli made five saves as well.
The Patriots' Nolan Giles had two shots on goal with teammates Brajdi Cekrezi, Bryan Rivas-Guzman and Rodrigo Mendes having one apiece.
The Rattlers' Bradley Greene had two shots on goal with Andrick Ferrer, Jalil Blalock and Josua Hall had shot each.
WOMEN
Both sides began Lone Star Conference play in the defensive battle, as a DBU goal in the 17th minute from Annie Severide provided the difference in the match. The one goal difference was a stark contrast in the last three meetings between the two sides in Lone Star Conference play, as DBU won each of those matches by at least three goals.
The UT Tyler Patriots totaled three shot on goal attempts, all three of which came from junior Alexia Moreira, matching DBU in the category for the evening.
UT Tyler's Cami Cecil had made one save. DBU's Adrianna Schroeder made three saves.