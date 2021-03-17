WOMEN'S TRACK

Summer Grubbs, UT Tyler, JR, Biology, Gladewater, Texas, Union Grove HS

Grubbs added a pair of school records to her impressive list of indoor records and accomplishments at the UT Tyler Ice Breaker Classic. She picked up two outdoor school records in the 400 meters (58.78) and 100 meter hurdles (14.80) while starting with the baton in the 4x400 meter relay which also broke a school record with a time of 4:02.41.

WOMEN'S FIELD

Mya Tovar, UT Tyler, FR, Undeclared, Emporia, Kan., Emporia HS

Tovar took down the oldest school record in the women's track & field school record books at the UT Tyler Ice Breaker Classic, posting a top-five individual finish with a school-record throw of 118-09 (36.21m) to break the previous mark of 35.61 meters set in 2011 by Taylin Eckols.

 
 

