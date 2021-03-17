WOMEN'S TRACK
Summer Grubbs, UT Tyler, JR, Biology, Gladewater, Texas, Union Grove HS
Grubbs added a pair of school records to her impressive list of indoor records and accomplishments at the UT Tyler Ice Breaker Classic. She picked up two outdoor school records in the 400 meters (58.78) and 100 meter hurdles (14.80) while starting with the baton in the 4x400 meter relay which also broke a school record with a time of 4:02.41.
WOMEN'S FIELD
Mya Tovar, UT Tyler, FR, Undeclared, Emporia, Kan., Emporia HS
Tovar took down the oldest school record in the women's track & field school record books at the UT Tyler Ice Breaker Classic, posting a top-five individual finish with a school-record throw of 118-09 (36.21m) to break the previous mark of 35.61 meters set in 2011 by Taylin Eckols.