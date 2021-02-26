LUBBOCK, Texas -- UT Tyler demonstrated its rapid development into a program which will contend for conference and NCAA Division II national titles, producing a remarkable year-over-year improvement at the Lone Star Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships as evidence of the Patriots' lofty future expectations.
The women finished fifth overall with a 58-point team total, improving from 10th place and 21 points at the same meet a year ago, while the men finished seventh overall with 23 points after finishing in 9th place with 8 points last year.
Summer Grubbs led the Patriots to a top-five women's team finish by claiming the program's first Lone Star Conference individual titles with school-record performances in the 60 meter hurdles and the 200 meter dash. Along with a runner-up finish in Saturday's pentathlon, Grubbs finished the meet with 28 points and earned her second consecutive All-LSC first team honors.
However, Sunday's championship performances extended well beyond Grubbs' efforts, as other members of the women's team also scored in five other events while the men scored in six events Sunday. MyKaela Alfred surged to a surprise runner-up finish to Grubbs in the 60 meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 9.02 seconds, helping the Patriots sweep the top-two spots in an event for the first time in program history. Alex Rodriguez posted the best individual men's performance at the LSC Championships with a runner-up performance in the shot put, where he used his final throw to catapult from sixth place to second.
In all, UT Tyler produced over twice as many scoring finishes as last year, producing 18 top-8 performances compared to 8 scoring finishes at the 2020 LSC indoor championships. The women's team produced 11 scoring finishes and the men had 7, improving from 5 women's scoring finishes and 3 men's scoring finishes last year.
Quotable (head coach David Kaiser): "I'm really excited about what we're building here and how the kids have bought into what we're trying to build. It was really exciting to me to watch them compete and enjoy every minute of their successes."
School Records: UT Tyler produced four school-record performances Sunday. Summer Grubbs claimed a pair of them, tying her own school-record she set Saturday in the pentathlon's 60 meter hurdles with an identical time of 8.85, along with an improved 200 meter record time of 24.51 seconds. Kyra Winn added a school-record performance in the 800 meters, clocking a time of 2:25.19 with her sixth-place individual finish. Brooklyn House added a school-record mark in the shot put, throwing her best distance of 12.79 meters (41'-11.5") with her final throw of the competition while exceeding the previous school record on all three throws of the final round.
Top Women's Performances: Brooklyn House led the Patriots' field event performances, placing fourth in the shot put while setting a school record. Audrey O'Connor, who previously established the school record earlier this season, finished 10th overall and was 3 inches away from the cut for the shot put finals. Natalie Decker and Paige Rebmann both cleared the opening height in the high jump, and Decker cleared the next bar, as well, on her third attempt, to finish 13th overall with a clearance of 1.52m (4'-11.75").
On the track, Summer Grubbs and MyKaela Alfred swept the top two spots in the 60 meter hurdles, claiming 18 of the Patriots' 58 total team points in the event, and Grubbs added a victory in the 200 meters, again in school-record fashion. Kyra Winn added a school record with her sixth-place performance in the 800 meters, and UT Tyler concluded its scoring with a sixth-place finish from the 4x400 relay consisting of Winn, Nicolette Esparza, Tiffany Vargas, and Decker. Theresa Simmons placed 11th in the mile (5:40.79) prior to competing with two of her teammates in the 3,000 meters, where Natasha Carcano placed 13th (11:20.79) and Shelby John finished 15th (11:31.18).
Top Men's Performances: For the second straight season, Corey Perryman posted a scoring finish in the 60 meter hurdles, claiming sixth place with a time of 8.33 seconds for a two-place improvement over his finish at last year's conference championship meet. Alex Rodriguez opened the scoring for UT Tyler with his runner-up performance in the shot put, where he surged from sixth to second in the first round of the finals. However, between that effort and his final attempt, four others moved back in front of the true freshman. Rodriguez responded with a heave of 16.28 meters (53'-5") to reclaim second place, and his mark held up over the remainder of the final round.
Kalen Barlow and Matthew Cecotti each claimed a point for the men's team with eighth-place efforts from Barlow in the mile (4:29.81) and Cecotti in the 800 meters (2:04.66), and Antonio Chavez led a trio of Patriots in the 3,000 meters with a seventh-place finish in 8:52.96. Chavez made his move near the halfway point of the race, moving into the top-8 where he maintained his position and picked up another spot. Landon Thornton led the first 800 meters of the race and finished 12th overall (9:11.53), while Seth Andrade claimed 16th with a time of 9:27.37. The Patriots' 4x400 relay team of Asa Harris, Collin Rippy, Tristan Meadors, and Christian Leffingwell picked up the final 4 points of the meet with a fifth-place finish and time of 3:27.36.
What's Next: With indoor season concluded, UT Tyler is set for its first outdoor season since 2019 after the 2020 season was wiped out completely before it began due to COVID-19. The Patriots open the outdoor track & field season by hosting the UT Tyler Icebreaker Classic at Brook Hill School in Bullard, Texas.
