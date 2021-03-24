EFENSIVE
Todd Fuller, UT Tyler, FR, Finance, DEF, Frisco, Texas, Wakeland HS
Todd Fuller scored the lone goal and played a key part in a Patriot defensive effort that shutout Texas A&M International for a 1-0 victory. Fuller's game-winning goal came in the 29th minute when he connected on a ball over the top of TAMIU's defense and notched his first goal of the season. Fuller and the rest of the UTT back line hung tough against a quality Dustdevil attack throughout the rest of the match. That effort kept TAMIU in check limiting the Dustdevils to just five shots on goal in the second half.
GOALKEEPER
Mathias Eriksen, UT Tyler, SO, Marketing, DEF, Vejle, Denmark, Campus Vejle
Mathias Eriksen recorded six saves to record his second clean sheet of the Spring 2021 season in UT Tyler's 1-0 shutout victory over Texas A&M International. He made a key save with less than five minutes remaining in the contest to keep the clean sheet intact and matched his season-high save total with his sixth stops in the game, including four in the second half. He faced a total of seven shots on goal in the contest as his back line stood strong in the Patriot win.