LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Summer Grubbs eclipsed her own school record mark in the 200 meters and Angel Contreras added his name to the top of the record book in the mile run, while Abeni Kratzmeyer posted an NCAA provisional mark in the pole vault.
Grubbs continues to etch her name into history for UT Tyler, and sometimes she happens to rewrite the history she already made. Her time of 24.48 in the indoor 200 meter dash clips her previous school record by just .03 seconds. Her time today placed her second overall in the women's 200 meter dash and will go down as an NCAA provisional mark.
Contreras made his mark in UT Tyler history in the men's mile run. His time of 4:16.70 eclipses the previous record mark by just 1.54 seconds. Contreras finished in second place in the event, and just under two seconds behind the first place finisher.
On the field side of the event, Kratzmeyer continues to make herself known on the pole vault. In the women's A section of the event, she cleared a height of 3.88 meters and placed in fourth among the national competitors.
Tristan Meadors and Corey Perryman finished just outside the qualifying times to move past the preliminary stage of the 60 meter hurdles. Meadors ran a time of 8.28 seconds to finish in ninth place, while Perryman ran a time of 8.32 to finish in 11th. The run from Meadors finishes just .01 behind his own school record mark.
Calista Segura and Marissa Agee also posted top 10 finishes in the women's 800 meters. Segura finished the event with a time of 2:24.04 and fifth place. Agee ran just behind Segura at 2:27.23 and finished in seventh.
Brooklyn House posted a mark of 12.22 meters in the women's shot put. That placed her 12th in the event and is the fourth longest throw among LSC competitors this season.
The Patriots will be back in action next week for the middle part of three straight weeks on the road. This time they will head to Birmingham, Alabama for the Samford Invite on Jan. 21-22.
Following the conclusion of that event, UT Tyler heads north to Topeka, Kansas for the Washburn Open. That meet is scheduled for Jan. 28-29.