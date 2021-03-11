Christina Escamilla, UT Tyler, JR, Kinesiology, OH, Arlington, Texas, Martin HS
Escamilla totaled eight blocks in just six sets for UT Tyler in a pair of 3-0 sweeps over Texas Woman's this week. Escamilla was a defensive driving force behind a Patriot unit that limited the Pioneers to a .021 hitting percentage for the week. Escamilla totaled six of the 13 team blocks in Wednesday night's win, matching the most blocks ever recorded in a three-set match in UT Tyler volleyball history. Escamilla paired that defensive output with 16 kills for the week, totaling 20.5 points scored between the two matches.
of note:
Kylee Becker, UT Tyler, averaged 4.17 kills per set in the Patriot's pair of 3-0 wins to finish off the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record this week. She notched 17 kills in Tuesday's win, matching the third highest kill total in a three-set match in UT Tyler volleyball history. The Liberty Hill, Texas native followed up that performance with an eight-kill, 12-dig performance in Wednesday's sweep. Becker hit .396 for the week, totaling 25 kills in 53 swings with just four errors. She totaled 29.0 points between the two matches and led a Patriot offense that recorded a season-high .385 team hitting percentage in Wednesday's match and hit .330 as a team for the week.