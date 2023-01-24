For the first time this season a UT Tyler women's basketball player has earned Player of the Week honors from the Lone Star Conference.
Lovisa Hevinder, a sophomore from Stockholm, Sweden, is the LSC Defensive Player of the Week.
Hevinder played a gigantic role in the Patriots' huge wins over Lubbock Christian and No. 17 West Texas A&M.
Hevinder posted nine rebounds and three steals against the Lady Chaps while going a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line to help secure the 69-57 win for UT Tyler.
The Patriots forced LCU into a season high 25 turnovers and held the Lady Chaps to their fourth lowest scoring total of the year.
Against WT, Hevinder dropped in 21 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the year. Hevinder and the Patriots held the Lady Buffs to just 31.1% from the field and 14.7% from deep, the second lowest percentages of the year for WT. The Patriots won 76-54 over the Buffaloes.
HOOP DOUBLEHEADER
The Patriots are in the midst of a five-game homestand with Game No. 3 on tap for Thursday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
UT Tyler plays Arkansas-Fort Smith in Lone Star Conference play with the women tipping off at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
The Patriot women are 16-3 overall and 11-1 in the LSC. They are second in the conference, one game behind Texas Woman's (17-1, 12-0). The Lions are 6-13 and 4-9. It is International Spotlight Day.
The Patriots moved back up into fourth in the latest edition of the D2SIDA South Central Regional Rankings, and only sit behind Texas Woman's, Angelo State, and Colorado School of Mines. The Patriots still have three games remaining against the Pioneers and Rambelles.
For the first time of the Division II era, the Patriots are receiving votes in the D2SIDA National Poll. They have won 11 of their last 12 games, all against Lone Star Conference opponents. Texas Woman's ranks third in that poll, and Angelo State currently sits at 14th.
After Thursday's game, the Patriots face Okahoma Christian on Saturday at the HPC. Tipoff is 1 p.m. On Tuesday, they will have a showdown with Texas Woman's in Tyler. The game has a 5 p.m. start.
On the men's side, the Patriots are 8-8 overall and 4-8 in the LSC. UAFS is 8-11 and 4-9.
UT Tyler and the Lions will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. It will be Coaches vs. Cancer — Suits and Sneakers.
On Saturday, the Patriots will face Oklahoma Christian at 3 p.m., followed by a meeting with Dallas Baptist at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
It will be Drumline Day on Tuesday.