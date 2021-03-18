UT Tyler's Summer Grubbs, a junior from Gladewater (Union Grove HS), and Mya Tovar, a freshman from Emporia, Kansas, earned the Lone Star Conference Women's Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week awards for their performances in the first meet of the outdoor season last week.
Grubbs, the LSC Track Athlete of the Week, broke a pair of school records at the UT Tyler Icebreaker Classic held at The Brook Hill School in Bullard, securing school-record performances in the 400 meters (58.78 seconds) and 100 meter hurdles (14.80). She also started with the baton with the opening leg of the 4x400 meter relay, which resulted in Grubbs' third school record of the meet with a time of four minutes and 2.41 seconds.
Tovar, meanwhile, claimed LSC Field Athlete of the Week after she took down the oldest school record in the Patriots' women's track & field school record books. She posted a top-five individual finish at the UT Tyler Icebreaker Classic with a school-record throw of 118 feet and nine inches (36.21m) to break the previous mark of 35.61 meters set in 2011 by Taylin Eckols.
Mijah Collier (junior, Trenton, New Jersey/Lawrenceville HS) also ran a leg of the record-setting 4x400 relay while posting a new school record in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:05.35. She is a transfer from Cleveland State.
Corey Perryman (junior, Carrollton/Heborn HS) tied the school record in the 110-meter hurdles, clocking a time of 14.96 seconds, and Antonio Chavez (freshman, Center) broke the school record in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:09.90 in his runner-up finish.
In all, UT Tyler student-athletes produced 32 individual personal bests (11 men, 21 women), and a total of 24 performances (6 men, 18 women) are now on the Patriots' all-time top-10 lists.
UT Tyler's track & field team returns to action Saturday at Abilene Christian's Wes Kittley Invitational.