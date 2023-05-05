A berth in the NCAA tournament will be on the line as No. 1 UT Tyler plays No. 3 Oklahoma Christian in the championship game of the Lone Star Conference Softball Tournament on Saturday.
The two teams will play at 2 p.m. at Irwin Ballpark.
The winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Softball Tournament.
UT Tyler (53-4), winners of 30 straight games, won its semifinal game 5-0 over Cameron on Friday.
Rusk native Tatum Goff (34-0) fired a complete game, allowing one hit while striking out five and walking one.
Oklahoma Christian advanced with two wins on Friday, first a 5-4 nine-inning win over No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville.
The Eagles (36-4) then won the semifinal game over No. 2 West Texas A&M, 9-0 in six innings.
Admission prices for an all-day pass are: Adults (age 18-64): $10; LSC Students (with valid campus ID): Free; Seniors (age 65+): $10; Students (age 6-17): $10; and Children (age 0-5): Free.
Credit card and cash accepted at the gate.
Thursday
Game 1: No. 10 Eastern New Mexico 1, No. 7 St. Mary’s 0
Game 2: No. 9 St. Edward’s 8, No. 8 Angelo State 0, 5 innings
Game 3: No. 2 West Texas A&M 3, No. 10 Eastern New Mexico 2
Game 4: No. 1 UT Tyler 9, No. 9 St. Edward’s 4
Friday, May 5
Game 5: No. 3 Oklahoma Christian 5, No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville 4, 9 innings
Game 6: No. 5 Cameron 7, No. 4 Lubbock Christian 4
Game 7: Semifinals — No. 3 Oklahoma Christian 9, No. 2 West Texas A&M 0, 6 innings
Game 8: Semifinals — No. 1 UT Tyler 5, No. 5 Cameron 0.
Saturday, May 6
Game 9: Championship — No. 3 Oklahoma Christian vs. No. 1 UT Tyler, 2 p.m.